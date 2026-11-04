Two people, including a suspected gunman, have died following a shooting at a Citibank business complex in Brandon, Florida, where employees hid in locked rooms and closets as hundreds of deputies rushed to the scene.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths after responding to reports of an active threat at the campus in the Tampa area on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

More than 360 deputies were deployed as officers searched the sprawling complex, evacuated workers and checked buildings floor by floor. Sheriff Chad Chronister said investigators believed the incident was targeted.

Workers Hide in Closets as Deputies Search Buildings

Officers found employees sheltering inside locked rooms and closets during an extensive search of the Citibank campus, according to police radio communications monitored through Broadcastify.

Deputies carefully escorted those hiding inside the buildings to safety as officers searched offices and the car park to ensure nobody remained inside.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the sheriff's office initially announced it was responding to an active threat and clearing the buildings. Authorities later confirmed that the suspect and one other person had died.

'We believe this is a targeted incident,' Chronister wrote on X.

Authorities had not immediately identified the suspect or victim, disclosed how they died or established whether anyone else had been injured.

Television footage showed long lines of employees streaming out of the office buildings as a large police presence surrounded the campus.

Emergency alerts sent to people nearby instructed them to shelter in place, lock their doors and stay away from windows. Nearby Hillsborough College also advised students and staff to remain indoors during the operation.

Authorities established designated meeting points to help employees reunite with their families. Citibank workers were directed to a triage area in the car park of the Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel, while relatives were instructed to meet at Staybridge Suites Tampa East, according to local media reports.

UPDATE: Citibank Center Scene… Preliminary details, we believe this is a targeted incident, one person is in custody. — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) November 4, 2026

Father Feared for Son After Hearing Gunshots

Doug Merritt described the distress of learning that his son had been caught up in the incident after receiving a telephone call from the Citibank campus.

Speaking to the AP, Merritt said his son had fled after hearing gunshots and abandoned his belongings to escape.

'He was very close to it,' Merritt said. 'He left all this stuff where he was at and he was able to get out of there.'

However, a poor internet connection made it difficult for Merritt to contact his son again, leaving him uncertain for approximately an hour about whether he had reached safety.

'I wanted him to get to safety,' he said. 'I was upset.'

Citi Confirms Incident at Florida Campus

Citi confirmed that it was aware of the incident and was cooperating with law enforcement.

'We are aware of an incident impacting our site in Tampa, Florida and are coordinating with law enforcement,' the company said in a statement.

The Citibank Center is located in the Sabal Park business area in Brandon, approximately 13 miles east of downtown Tampa.

According to the Associated Press, the campus consists of four three-storey office buildings housing thousands of the banking company's employees.

Authorities continued investigating the shooting after confirming the two deaths. The sheriff's office had not released further information about the circumstances of the incident, the identities of those killed or a possible motive.