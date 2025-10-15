Australian singer-songwriter Sia faces a costly new front in her divorce from Dan Bernad after court papers show he has requested US$250,856 per month in temporary spousal support, plus hundreds of thousands for legal and forensic accounting fees.

The petition, lodged in early October, follows Sia's March 2025 filing citing 'irreconcilable differences' and asking the court to terminate spousal support. The couple married in Italy in May 2023 and welcomed a baby, Somersault Wonder Bernad, in March 2024, according to filings and contemporaneous reports.

The Legal Battle Unfolds

Bernad's petition for temporary spousal support was filed in early October 2025 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The request follows Sia's divorce filing in March, which cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split. The Chandelier hitmaker and Bernad were married for just over two years before separating on March 18, 2025, according to court documents.

The couple's marriage, which took place in December 2022 at Sia's Palm Springs home, had remained mainly private. Their relationship came into public view only when the singer announced the birth of their first child, Somersault Wonder Bernad, in March 2024.

In her initial divorce filing, Sia requested legal and physical custody of their child and asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Bernad. This move indicates she intends to contest his financial demands. Bernad's recent counterfiling reportedly seeks $250,856 per month in temporary support, along with coverage for legal and accounting fees.

California's Legal Context

Legal analysts note that California's community property laws could influence the case outcome. Because Sia and Bernad's marriage lasted slightly over two years, the court will likely consider it a short-term union.

Under California law, spousal support in shorter marriages typically lasts for about half the length of the marriage, though judges have discretion based on financial circumstances.

Sia's estimated net worth exceeds $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, though neither side has publicly disclosed details of their assets or prenuptial agreements. The court's decision will depend on complete financial disclosures from both parties in the coming months.

Sia's Private Life Under Scrutiny

The 48-year-old artist has long been known for protecting her privacy, often concealing her face during performances and limiting personal exposure. Despite this, her separation has drawn widespread attention due to her international fame and history of candid interviews about mental health and recovery.

Sia previously told Rolling Stone that maintaining privacy was essential to her well-being: 'I've always wanted to keep my personal life separate from my career. That's what keeps me sane.'

The Elastic Heart singer remains professionally active, releasing her ninth studio album Reasonable Woman in 2024 and contributing to several major film soundtracks. She has 'thrown herself into work' amid the legal proceedings, focusing on creative projects to stay grounded.

What Happens Next

The court will schedule a temporary-support hearing, set deadlines for financial disclosures, and address custody logistics while the case proceeds. Judges can issue interim orders on living expenses, fee advances and discovery.

A preliminary hearing is expected later this year to address spousal support and custody arrangements. Both Sia and Bernad have requested that the case proceed with minimal media interference.

While neither has commented publicly on the proceedings, the legal filings confirm that the separation marks a definitive end to their relationship.

As Sia continues to navigate the emotional and financial implications of her divorce, she remains committed to her career and to the privacy that has always defined her life beyond the spotlight.