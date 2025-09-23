The wait for Silent Hill F, Konami's long-awaited return into its famed survival horror franchise, is almost over. Set to release on 25 September 2025, the game promises to take players back to 1960s Japan, where the terror of Silent Hill has been reimagined in vivid detail. But for die-hard fans, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers an enticing opportunity to start playing two days earlier, on 23 September.

Here's when and how you can get your hands on this highly anticipated horror experience, whether you're in the UK, US, or elsewhere.

Global Launch Times: When Silent Hill F Will Be Released Worldwide

Silent Hill F will officially launch at midnight local time on 25 September 2025, with a staggered global rollout ensuring players around the world can begin their terrifying journey as close to the same moment as possible. UK players can dive in at midnight BST on console and Windows PC, with a slightly later 5 AM BST release for those using Steam or the Epic Games Store.

In the US, West Coast players gain access at 9 PM PT on 24 September, followed by a midnight ET release for East Coast fans. In Europe and Asia, console and Windows PC versions unlock at midnight local time, while Steam and Epic Games Store follow a staggered pattern:

Brazil: 1 AM BRT (all platforms)

Central Europe: Midnight CEST (console/Windows PC), 6 AM CEST (Steam/Epic)

Hong Kong: 12 AM HKT (console/Windows PC), 12 PM HKT (Steam/Epic)

Australia: 12 AM AEST (console/Windows PC), 2 PM AEST (Steam/Epic)

This near-simultaneous global release ensures players everywhere can experience the horror together as it unfolds, with minor variations based on location.

Early Access: How to Play Silent Hill F Two Days Before the Official Release

For those eager to jump into Silent Hill F ahead of the crowd, early access is already available for those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. Early access began 48 hours before the official global release, on 22 September for North American players, unlocking at 9 PM PT. UK players joined the horror at midnight BST on 23 September, while Steam and Epic Games Store users gained early access at 5 AM BST.

Elsewhere, the rollout followed local midnight timings, ensuring that players from various regions are not left waiting. Brazilian players entered the fog at 1 AM BRT, while those in Hong Kong began their descent at 12 AM HKT. Across Europe, Steam and Epic Games Store users saw the game unlock at 6 AM CEST.

With early access now live across multiple regions, fans are already exploring the eerie 1960s Japanese setting and its horrors ahead of the pack.

What to Expect from Silent Hill F: A New Chapter in Horror

Silent Hill F promises a darker, more intense chapter for the series, set in the 1960s and filled with grotesque monsters and twisted psychological horrors. The game's ESRB rating paints a graphic picture, with scenes of brutal violence and disturbing imagery, such as faces being torn apart and characters subjected to unspeakable fates.

Early reviews have praised the game for its innovative approach to the genre, combining striking visuals with a deep and intricate storyline. One critic described Silent Hill F as a 'remarkable evolution' for the series, setting a new benchmark for psychological horror. With such strong early impressions, Silent Hill F is poised to become a standout entry for both seasoned fans of the series and newcomers looking for a chilling experience.

Pricing and the Digital Deluxe Edition

For those looking to get a head start on the horror, the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at £80 (approximately $102.50), offering two days of early access as well as additional digital bonuses. The staggered rollout is a common industry practice for major titles, but the early access period adds extra excitement for those eager to be first through the fog.

Whether you're planning to play on 23 September through the deluxe edition or waiting until 25 September for the standard release, Silent Hill F's global schedule ensures that players around the world will not have to wait long to experience its terrifying world. As the countdown ticks on, the excitement is palpable for what could be the series' most terrifying entry yet.