Ashley St Clair, the conservative influencer linked romantically to Elon Musk, claimed the billionaire had access to mysterious 'real-time election data' before Donald Trump's 2024 victory was officially announced.

During a bombshell interview, St Clair alleged Musk hinted at having unusual technological insight into the election while privately discussing his satellites, political operations and what she described as an 'anomaly in the matrix.' Her claims have now reignited conspiracy theories surrounding Trump's return to power and Musk's growing influence over American politics.

Ashley St Clair's Conversations With Musk

St Clair said the conversations took place during the final weeks of the 2024 election campaign while she and Musk were still close. According to her, Musk repeatedly hinted he possessed information and technological capabilities beyond ordinary political campaigning.

She claimed Musk referred to having '10,000 lasers in space,' which she interpreted as a reference to Starlink satellites. St Clair alleged he spoke cryptically about moves that opponents 'would not see on the chessboard.'

The influencer also claimed Musk shared internal voting metrics linked to AmericaPAC, the pro-Trump political operation heavily tied to the billionaire during the election cycle. What disturbed her most, she said, was how quickly and precisely the information appeared to update in real time.

St Clair questioned how Musk could allegedly access such detailed election data so rapidly, insisting it seemed far beyond ordinary campaign door-knocking operations or voter outreach systems.

She also claimed Musk texted her on election night saying he already knew Trump had won hours before television networks officially projected the race.

According to St Clair, Musk allegedly told her: 'My team has the best real-time data anywhere.'

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Musk's Election Influence

The interview has triggered renewed scrutiny over Musk's increasingly powerful role inside Republican politics. Critics have pointed to several strange comments made by both Musk and Trump during the 2024 campaign that now appear more controversial in light of St Clair's allegations.

Trump repeatedly made remarks telling supporters that Republicans already had 'all the votes we need'. At rallies, he also hinted about a mysterious 'little secret' involving Musk.

Meanwhile, Musk himself previously boasted online that 'without me, Trump would have lost the election.'

The billionaire's close allies have also made eyebrow-raising statements. Joe Rogan previously claimed Musk had an app capable of predicting the election result hours before networks called the race. Rogan said UFC boss Dana White told him Musk confidently declared Trump the winner long before the official announcement.

St Clair argued these comments no longer seem coincidental. While she stopped short of directly accusing Musk of election manipulation, she strongly implied she believed he played a far larger role than the public understands.

She also claimed she had preserved evidence and shared sensitive material with trusted individuals in case anything happened to her.

Election Experts Remain Deeply Divided

Despite the viral reaction online, no evidence has publicly emerged proving Musk interfered with voting systems or election infrastructure.

Investigative journalist Greg Palast, who has long argued Republicans use voter suppression tactics in elections, reportedly dismissed theories involving Starlink or satellite technology directly hacking votes.

Palast instead pointed towards more traditional allegations involving ballot purges, voter challenges and provisional ballot disputes in battleground states.

Still, St Clair's comments have intensified online speculation because of Musk's enormous technological reach. As owner of SpaceX, Starlink and X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk controls communication systems with massive global influence.

Political analysts say the controversy highlights growing fears about billionaires wielding unchecked power during elections.

The allegations have also fuelled wider debates about whether private tech companies possess too much access to voter behaviour, data collection and political messaging.

Trump's Own Remarks

Trump's previous comments about extending his time in office have also returned to the spotlight following St Clair's interview.

During rallies and speeches, Trump repeatedly joked about serving more than two terms and claimed supporters might eventually 'figure something else out.' He also told Christian voters they 'would not have to vote again' after another four years.

Critics argue those remarks now sound more unsettling when paired with St Clair's allegations about private election data and behind-the-scenes operations.

At the same time, Trump allies continue dismissing accusations of wrongdoing as conspiracy theories pushed by political opponents unwilling to accept the 2024 result.

Neither Musk nor Trump has directly addressed St Clair's latest claims. However, the controversy has exploded across social media, with critics demanding investigations into whether any private systems connected to political operations gained improper access to election analytics.