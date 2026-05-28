The White House has called Harambe 'a true patriot' in an official X tribute posted on what would have been the gorilla's 27th birthday, but nobody is talking about the three-year-old boy whose fall into a Cincinnati Zoo enclosure in 2016 sparked one of the internet's most enduring cultural phenomena. That boy is now approximately 13 years old.

A Birthday Tribute From the Most Powerful Office on Earth

The White House posted the tribute on 27 May on its official X account, on what would have been the western lowland gorilla's 27th birthday. The statement described Harambe as 'an icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation's timeline' and called him 'a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet.'

The post received nearly 5 million views, more than 70,000 likes, over 14,000 reposts, and thousands of replies within hours of going live. It ended with the words 'gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy.'

Today, we remember a legend.



On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline.



Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the… pic.twitter.com/8kfaiuY5zy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 27, 2026

Harambe was born on 27 May 1999 at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He was shot and killed on 28 May 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo after a three-year-old boy crawled through a barrier and fell more than three metres (nearly ten feet) into the gorilla enclosure. The zoo's dangerous-animal response team shot the 17-year-old silverback after he grabbed and dragged the child through the exhibit's moat for roughly 10 minutes. The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the same evening.

The Boy Who Started It All Is Growing Up in Silence

While the tribute has gone viral and internet users are organising a 10-year anniversary memorial gathering outside the exhibit, one figure at the centre of the original story has stayed almost entirely out of public view. The boy who fell into the enclosure would now be approximately 13, growing up in a world where his childhood accident became a defining moment for an entire generation of internet users.

No major outlet has reported on what his life looks like today. His family faced intense public scrutiny in 2016, and an Ohio prosecutor ultimately decided not to file criminal charges against the boy's mother in connection with the incident.

How a Zoo Tragedy Became Official Government Messaging

The White House calling a gorilla 'a true patriot' and praising 'the strange beauty of the internet' would have been unthinkable even five years ago. The tribute shows how deeply internet culture now shapes official political communication, with institutions borrowing the language of meme culture to connect with younger audiences.

Harambe was named 2016's meme of the year by multiple publications, and the gorilla's cultural footprint has only grown since. A seven-foot bronze statue was placed on Wall Street in 2021. His likeness has since been featured in video games, custom merchandise, and prominent digital artwork. And the Harambe meme resurfaces every May, with millions of users marking the anniversary online.

Ten Years On, Harambe's Legacy Outlasts Political Careers

The grassroots 10-year anniversary memorial and the White House tribute both confirm what millions already knew. Harambe has outlasted most political careers in cultural relevance. The gorilla's death became a generational dividing line, with online communities treating 28 May 2016 as the moment 'when things stopped making sense.'

For millions of people, the incident was never just a zoo accident. It was a cultural marker. And the White House's decision to honour a gorilla as 'a true patriot' on an official government account confirms that a decade-old internet moment has crossed into the American political vocabulary.

The tribute came one day before the 10th anniversary of Harambe's death, with 28 May 2026 marking exactly a decade since the shooting that changed internet culture.