British taxpayers are now facing a growing security bill as the cost of protecting former prime ministers is set to climb. According to reports, taxpayers could be paying a bill of more than £24M a year. The total is set to rise once Sir Keir Starmer becomes the UK's ninth living former prime minister and receives taxpayer-funded security.

Britain's rapid succession of leaders after Brexit has led to a record number of living former prime ministers, surpassing the previous 20th-century record of five.

Britain currently has nine living former prime ministers:

John Major (1990–1997)

Tony Blair (1997–2007)

Gordon Brown (2007–2010)

David Cameron (2010–2016)

Theresa May (2016–2019)

Boris Johnson (2019–2022)

Liz Truss (September–October 2022)

Rishi Sunak (2022–2024)

Keir Starmer (2024–2026)

Why Security Doesn't End Once a Prime Minister Leaves Office

Leaving Downing Street doesn't exclude former prime ministers from being potential targets, and that's the reason why they remain under police protection. Many remain as high-profile figures and continue to be targeted for the decisions they made while they were in office.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) decides what level of protection a former leader gets, based on the intelligence they've gathered from the police, various government agencies, and security services. For security reasons, the government doesn't disclose the nature of protection given, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of former prime ministers.

Security specialists believe that Sir Keir Starmer may require added protection after alleged Russia-linked threats. Two men were recently jailed after arson attacks targeting a car and property associated with the former Labour leader. According to prosecutors, the attacks were believed to be orchestrated on behalf of the Kremlin.

£24 Million Price Tag: The Cost of Protecting Britain's Ex-PMs

Although official government figures aren't released, policy insiders estimate that approximately 135 specialist firearms are needed to ensure the safety of all nine living former prime ministers. Typically, each former prime minister is assigned a close protection team of roughly 15 officers, working on shifts to provide around-the-clock protection across homes, during travel, and at public and overseas engagements.

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Based on the estimated yearly cost of £95,500 for every armed officer, staffing alone totals about £12.9M. However, insiders say that once overtime, command teams, specialist training, vehicles, and wider operating costs are all factored in, that total could rise to a whopping £24.5M. Armoured vehicles such as modified Range Rovers also cost over £300,000 each, driving up the total bill.

Additional Public Funding for Former Prime Ministers

Former prime ministers can also receive significant taxpayer-funded money long after leaving office. Apart from security provisions, they may also claim the Public Duty Costs Allowance when undertaking public duties, which can be worth up to £115,000 a year.

Last year alone, seven former prime ministers claimed a combined £836,000. This sparked heavy criticism, with many demanding reform when experts pointed out that many former leaders go on to earn significant sums in the private sector through speaking engagements, books, and consultancy roles.

Will the System Ever Change?

There have been calls for wealthier former prime ministers to cover their own security costs and for official allowances to be re-evaluated. However, security experts say that such reforms are improbable. Protection for former heads of government is still a highly sensitive topic, especially with ongoing terrorism risks and international security concerns.

In the meantime, Britain's frequent changes in leadership are expected to keep the number of prime ministers high, keeping costs high and raising concerns over its long-term sustainability.