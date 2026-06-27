International football fans arriving in America for the World Cup say they are growing frustrated with US tipping culture, as requests for tips appear on even the most basic purchases. Travellers from the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan told the BBC that the expectation that tips help make up for lower base pay is adding to travel costs and causing deep tipping fatigue across host cities.

The clash reflects a wider gap in how different countries pay service workers. In many European and Asian nations, hospitality staff typically receive a flat living wage, while some American restaurants and bars pay a base tipped rate of just over $2, or roughly £1.50, an hour in certain states, with workers relying on tips of around 20 per cent to earn a living.

World Cup Tourists Face US Tipping Culture

Australian supporters Chris O'Flynn and Robert McNamara noted that high match tickets have already drained their finances. McNamara said they try to 'abide by the customs' as visitors, but tipping has been a culture shock. 'They're expecting a tip after every drink so it gets expensive very quick. You're buying a drink and adding $5 (£3.79) on. It's difficult to comprehend,' he said.

'I still find it a bit confusing why it exists,' O'Flynn added.

'In Australia you have a flat fee, and you pay it. Here people ask for, or expect, tips. Sometimes you don't know how much you're supposed to tip.' O'Flynn said the way most Australians feel is that businesses should pay their staff a better wage rather than it being on the customer to make sure staff are well paid.

Visiting Football Fans Face Culture Where Service Is Not Included

England supporter Geoff Pryor, travelling from Norwich for the tournament, said he understands tipping for good service. However, he found it 'weird' when asked for a tip for buying a bottle of water. Pryor added: 'I appreciate they're not paid as much as perhaps back in the UK, but overall the service is generally good, so when it's good they deserve a good tip.'

The financial strain is equally jarring for visitors from nations where tipping is practically non-existent. Maiko Asahi, visiting Dallas from Tokyo with her family to watch the Japanese national team, said the baseline prices are already quite expensive. 'The prices without the tips are already very expensive, with tipping it is way too much,' Asahi explained.

Fellow Japanese traveller Akihiro, who is attending matches with his son, pointed out that even the most basic restaurant meal costs around $30 (£22.73). 'Even the cheapest meal at a restaurant still costs around $30, and when you add on a tip of say, 13-20 per cent you end up thinking – Oh dear, I could have had another portion for that,' he said.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Foreigners in the U.S. for the World Cup have refused mandatory tips at bars and restaurants.



"Don't bully us for tips, pay your workers better!" pic.twitter.com/IlKoG0axCc — Coinvo (@Coinvo) June 24, 2026

American Hospitality Workers Defend Local Tipping Rules

Frustrations have also been shared by hospitality staff, with some saying many tourists tip poorly. Chris Keller, owner of the Brooklyn football pub Banter, told the BBC that British and European tourists often fail to leave anything for servers. 'It's always the case. There's no getting around it,' he said. 'There's always a lack of tipping or playing ignorant like they don't know.' To protect his staff, Keller has altered his reservation system to require prepaid drinks that include a service charge.

Read more 'Pay Your Workers Better!': Backlash Erupts As Foreign World Cup Fans Reject Mandatory Tips At US Bars And Restaurants 'Pay Your Workers Better!': Backlash Erupts As Foreign World Cup Fans Reject Mandatory Tips At US Bars And Restaurants

Ann Calimano, co-owner of Hurley's Restaurant and Bar in New York City, said her venue has seen massive foot traffic during what is usually a quieter season. But not all new customers are used to tipping. 'Europeans don't tip like the American people,' she said. 'That's the culture.' When tourists order $600 (£455) worth of food and drink without leaving a tip, her staff initiate a conversation. 'The bartenders will graciously ask, "was the service okay?" and they'll say "yes, of course",' she said. 'And then they'll explain that the service is not included, whereas in Europe, the service is included in the price of everything.'

In Los Angeles, the base wage for tipped employees is $16.20 (£12.27) per hour. Joseph Pitruzelli, owner of Wurstküche, said they have not seen much difference in tipping habits during the World Cup. 'We keep our suggested tips as low as in the 10, 15 and 20 per cent range but I've seen some places suggest 20, 25 and 30%, which I think is really high,' he said.

Pitruzelli shares the tips amongst everyone on the team. However, the wage structure varies by state. In Atlanta, the minimum cash wage for a tipped server is $2.13 (£1.61) per hour. Rosa Thurnher, owner of El Ponce and an Independent Restaurant Coalition board member, said 20 per cent is standard. If tips combined with wages do not reach the state minimum of $7.25 (£5.49), the employer must make up the difference. 'If they don't receive any tips, it's impossible to survive in the service industry,' Thurnher said.