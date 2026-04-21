Prosecutors say the motive behind the shocking murder case involving singer D4vd was a calculated attempt to silence a teenage girl who had allegedly threatened to expose an illegal relationship that could have destroyed his fast-rising music career.

That claim, laid out in court documents and press statements, has become one of the most disturbing elements in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a case that has horrified fans and the wider public alike.

The Chilling Motive Behind Celeste Rivas's Killing

David Burke, the 21-year-old artist known professionally as D4vd, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and several additional charges after authorities accused him of killing Celeste and hiding her dismembered remains inside his impounded Tesla. The remains were discovered in September 2025, months after the teenager was last seen alive.

According to court filings and statements from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, investigators believe Burke had been involved in a sexual relationship with Celeste, who was underage. Prosecutors allege that when she became a potential witness and threatened to reveal what had happened, he saw her as a danger to both his freedom and his growing fame. They say that fear became the motive for murder.

The accusation has intensified public outrage because Burke's career had been soaring in the months before his arrest. D4vd became one of the most recognisable young breakout acts in recent years after gaining viral success online and building a devoted fan base. Prosecutors now argue that preserving that success was a key reason behind the alleged crime. One special circumstance listed in the case is murder for financial gain, suggesting authorities believe career and money concerns were central factors.

Allegations Of Planning And Cover-Up

Officials have also alleged that the killing was not spontaneous. Charges include lying in wait, a claim that typically suggests planning and ambush rather than a sudden confrontation. Prosecutors further accuse Burke of mutilating Celeste's body after her death in an attempt to conceal the crime and delay identification. Those allegations have deepened the perception that the motive was tied not only to silencing her but to covering up evidence afterwards.

Read more d4vd's Mugshot Released After Arrest, Rapper Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez d4vd's Mugshot Released After Arrest, Rapper Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

The defence has strongly denied all accusations. Burke's attorneys say he is innocent and insist the evidence will show he did not murder Celeste or cause her death. As the case moves forward, they are expected to challenge both the prosecution's timeline and the theory of motive that has dominated headlines.

Why Motive Could Shape The Trial

Legal experts note that proving motive is not always required for a conviction, but it can be powerful in front of a jury. If prosecutors convince jurors that Burke believed Celeste could expose abuse allegations and destroy his career, that narrative could become a central pillar of the case. If the defence creates doubt about that theory, it may weaken the prosecution's broader argument.

The tragedy has devastated Celeste's family and sparked widespread anger online, with many focusing on the imbalance of power between a famous adult performer and a teenage girl. Her relatives have publicly called for justice as they prepare for what is expected to be a closely watched trial.

For now, the alleged motive remains one of the most consequential questions in the case: whether a promising career and fear of exposure drove a young star to commit a brutal crime. A jury will ultimately decide whether prosecutors can prove that claim beyond a reasonable doubt.