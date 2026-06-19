Brooklyn Beckham has appeared to take another swipe at David and Victoria Beckham with a second World Cup advert for DoorDash, extending a family feud that has already spilled from private grievance into public spectacle. The follow-up clip, shared on Instagram, again invites viewers to read between the lines.

The news came after the first advert ended with the line 'It's complicated. More soon.' and was widely interpreted as a pointed nod to the Beckham rift. For context, the row has been playing out in public for months, with critics accusing Brooklyn of monetising family tension and even asking whether he needed the money. Lorraine Kelly also weighed in, questioning whether the campaign was worth the trouble. That is the world this latest clip lands in. Messy stuff, and very online.

Brooklyn Beckham Doubles Down On The Message

In the new DoorDash advert, Brooklyn says, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It's not like I don't have tickets. Um...it's because... it's a long story.'

Then comes the bit that will do the rounds. The 27-year-old opens the door to a delivery driver and hands over his tickets before pointing at them and saying, 'These can go to someone... else.' He adds, 'Put them somewhere fun.'

On its own, it is a fairly daft little piece of branded comedy. In the context of the Beckham family feud, though, it reads very differently. That is the whole game here, really. The advert is built on ambiguity, and the ambiguity is doing most of the work.

Brooklyn pushed the clip out on Instagram with the caption, 'Asked @doordash to go drop my FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets for you guys... happy hunting.' The wording only adds to the sense that he knows exactly how the video will be received. Whether that is bravado, provocation or a bit of both is another matter.

The first advert had already triggered a wave of reaction because of its cryptic tone. The new version looks less like a clarification than a doubling down. If the aim was to calm things down, it has done the opposite. If the aim was to keep people talking, mission accomplished.

The Beckhams' Public Silence

The latest clip arrives just days after Brooklyn's camp accused his parents of 'choreographing' a brief visit by his sister Harper to his Beverly Hills home after photographers were spotted outside. That accusation was not made in a vacuum. It fed the sense that every small family moment is now being watched, interpreted and, in some cases, weaponised.

That is why the advert has hit such a nerve. It is not just a joke about football tickets. It sits in the middle of a feud that has become its own entertainment industry. Fans who grew up with David and Victoria as one of Britain's most recognisable celebrity couples are now watching their eldest son turn the tension into a marketing hook. Some find it clever. Others find it grim. A few plainly think it is mad.

Online reaction has been sharp. One comment that racked up more than 2,000 likes called it 'a giant PR miss.' Another added, 'Anyone over 30 grew up watching and admiring your parents.....we're all just laughing at you mate.' That is the tone of the conversation now, equal parts mockery, curiosity and exhaustion.

Still, the Beckham side of the story has remained largely controlled. When David was asked about the rift at the unveiling of his Hollywood star, he refused to engage. 'To be honest, I'm sorry to stop you there, but that's a private matter,' he said. 'That's the one thing that I don't want to talk about.'

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Romeo Beckham was asked about the estrangement in the street by a photographer and responded more simply. 'We love him. We love him.'

That contrast matters. David and Victoria have mostly answered the story with silence, or near silence. Brooklyn, by comparison, has now returned with another public tease, another nod, another little nudge at the same wound. Whether that is confidence, frustration or a way of keeping control over a story he cannot escape, the result is the same. The family feud is still there, still loud, and still drawing eyes every time a new clip drops.