A singer who claims to be just as talented as Taylor Swift has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the pop superstar's Vanity Fair profile, offering an unexpected defence of the magazine while suggesting the singer's path to fame was shaped by opportunities she did not have.

Arielle Peppers, who performs under the name A. Star, also revealed that she and Swift share a connection through two music teachers who helped shape their early musical development.

A. Star Says Vanity Fair Was Fair to Taylor Swift

Peppers made the comments during an interview with TMZ Live after Vanity Fair published a lengthy profile of Swift by journalist May Jeong. The article, titled 'The Mastermind,' drew on interviews with more than 100 people, including former classmates, teachers and industry associates, to examine the singer's upbringing, career and public image.

Asked whether she believed Vanity Fair had treated Swift fairly or 'done her dirty,' Peppers gave an unexpected response.

'I think it was fair,' she said.

Peppers explained that she believed the central message of the coverage was that Swift should remember her background and where she came from.

'The whole thing about it was never forget where you come from. You're from Wyomissing, PA, not Nashville,' she said.

Swift grew up in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, with her family in 2004 to pursue a career in country music. She released her self-titled debut album in 2006, beginning a career that would eventually make her one of the world's biggest music stars.

The Vanity Fair profile revisited aspects of Swift's childhood and rise to fame, presenting contrasting accounts from people who knew or worked with her.

Singer Reveals Shared Music Teachers With Taylor Swift

Peppers also highlighted her connection to Swift, revealing that they had been taught by the same music teachers.

'We both had the same music teacher, Sharon Luyben, and Ronnie Cremer. They both taught me and Taylor,' she said. She specifically acknowledged Luyben's contribution, saying she would always give credit where it was due.

'Sharon Luyben definitely deserves her credit,' Peppers added. Their shared musical background offers a connection between the two women, although their careers took very different directions.

Luyben also featured in the Vanity Fair profile, discussing her experience teaching Swift during her school years. The former teacher offered her own recollections of the singer's time at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School.

A. Star Claims She Is Just as Talented as Taylor Swift

Despite defending the Vanity Fair profile, Peppers made a bold comparison between her own musical abilities and those of the global superstar.

'She's very talented. She always was talented. She just had the means to become famous and do so. I am equally as talented,' she said.

Peppers also introduced herself as an artist, revealing that she performs under the name A. Star and had recently released an album. Her remarks suggested that she believes access to opportunities and resources played an important role in the difference between their respective music careers. She did not dismiss Swift's abilities, instead acknowledging her talent while arguing that circumstances helped determine how far each artist's career progressed.

Singer Says Taylor Swift Got a 'Lucky Hand'

During the interview, Peppers was asked about her apparent suggestion that the situation was not particularly fair to her. She acknowledged that life was not always fair and said people had to make the best of the circumstances they were given.

'Life is not fair. You get the cards that you're dealt with,' she said. Peppers then described Swift as having received a 'really lucky hand,' while taking a more positive view of her own circumstances.

'She got a really lucky hand, but I got a blessed hand,' she said. Despite the comparison, Peppers ended her comments by expressing goodwill towards the singer.

'I wish her nothing but success,' she added.