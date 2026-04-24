The family of paranormal YouTuber David Wilcock has confirmed he died by suicide on 20 April, hours after livestreaming a warning that US scientists were mysteriously vanishing. A 2022 post in which he wrote, 'I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all' has fuelled online cover-up claims his relatives now reject.

I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real. — David Wilcock (@david_wilcock) December 11, 2022

In a statement released through the Boulder County Sheriff's Office on 23 April, Wilcock's family said he 'took his own life on 20 April 2026, after a long struggle with depression and overwhelming financial debt.' They added that 'there was no foul play' and rejected conspiracy claims circulating on YouTube and X.

The online swirl has collided with a federally backed inquiry that lends credibility to the pattern Wilcock flagged before dying.

What Wilcock Said in His Final Livestream

On his last broadcast, the 53-year-old writer told his roughly half-million followers that researchers tied to classified programmes were vanishing and dying under unexplained circumstances. He described himself as 'excited to be here' and said 'every day that I have on earth is a gift and blessing.' About 24 hours later, Boulder County deputies responded to a 911 call at his home near Nederland, Colorado, where he died at the scene.

His family said the online response misread a private tragedy. 'Those who were closest to him knew the depth of his untreated mental health struggles intimately,' the statement read. They pointed to longstanding financial pressure and asked supporters to honour his memory through donations to the Crisis Text Line or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Congressional Inquiry Wilcock Referenced

Federal agencies are actively probing the broader pattern Wilcock warned about. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform chair James Comer wrote to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Department of Energy, and the Department of War on 20 April, asking for a staff-level briefing no later than 27 April. Comer told Fox News the cases were 'very unlikely' to be coincidence and called the pattern 'a national security threat.'

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the bureau 'is spearheading the effort to look for connections,' working with three other agencies.

Who Is on the List

The 11 individuals cited by lawmakers worked across some of the most sensitive US research sites. They include Michael David Hicks, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory researcher who died in 2023, and Nuno Loureiro, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Plasma Science and Fusion Center, shot outside his Brookline home in December 2025. Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was killed on his porch in February, and retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland disappeared from his Albuquerque home days later without his phone or glasses.

Others include Anthony Chavez and Melissa Casias, both tied to Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Steven Garcia, a property custodian at the Kansas City National Security Campus who vanished in August 2025 while carrying a handgun.

Why the Two Stories Have Fused Online

Investigators have separately attributed some of the deaths to domestic matters unrelated to classified research. A suspect charged in Grillmair's killing had a history of trespassing on his property, and the man accused of shooting Loureiro reportedly nursed a decades-old personal grudge rooted in a Portuguese university rivalry. That has not stopped Wilcock's death from being folded into the wider narrative, even as his family pleads for restraint.

The House briefings are due on Monday. Until then, the space between a grieving family's explanation and a Congressional investigation will keep filling with speculation.