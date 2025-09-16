As actor Stephen Graham accepted the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the room held its breath. 'This kind of thing doesn't normally happen to a kid like me,' he said. 'I'm just a mixed race kid from a block of flats in a placed called Kirkby.'

Graham won for his role as Eddie Miller in the acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence, a show he also co-wrote. It was a profound personal moment, highlighted by an emotional tribute to his wife, actress Hannah Walters, that left her in tears: 'You know and I know that without you I would be dead.'

Hannah Walters: Graham's Partner in Life and Work

Hannah Walters has been active as an actress since 2006 and later co-founded Matriarch Productions with Graham. Together, they produced notable works including Adolescence and Boiling Point.

Walters' breakout role was Trudy in Shane Meadows' This Is England and its sequels. She also played DC Megan Riley in Whitechapel, Emily in Boiling Point, and more recently, she has appeared in A Thousand Blows and What It Feels Like for a Girl. In Adolescence, she played Bruntwood Academy teacher Mrs Bailey, appearing in two episodes.

A Love Story Born in Drama School

The couple met while training at Rose Bruford College in Kent, where their close friendship blossomed into romance. 'We were bezzie mates,' Graham recalled. 'After a while, we just thought "this is daft"... we like each other, we should get together.'

Walters was living in Spain when Graham confessed his love. He recalled they were at New Cross train station when he told her, 'Please don't go to Spain. 'She asked "why?" and I said "Well, I love you".' Walters returned to the UK the next day, and they moved in together immediately.

They have now been married for 17 years, living in Leicestershire with their two children, Grace and Alfie.

Facing Hardship Together

Graham has spoken candidly about his struggles with mental health, including a suicide attempt in his 20s. He credited Walters' role in his survival, paying tribute to her in his Emmys speech. 'You know and I know that without you I would be dead,' he said as the camera panned to Walters in the audience, holding back tears.

In a 2019 interview, Graham revealed that he had dyslexia and relied on Walters to help him pick roles and read scripts for him. 'My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices,' he said.

Mixed Heritage and Finding His Place

Born in Kirkby, Merseyside, Graham is of mixed heritage. His father has Jamaican heritage, while his mother is British. His parents separated when he was young and his mother re-married when Graham was 10. He developed a deep bond with his stepfather who also has mixed heritage.

Graham shared that his stepfather helped him understand who he is. In a 2019 interview on BBC Desert Island Discs, he recalled having feelings of not knowing where he belonged when he was growing up. He says his stepfather 'helped me see who I am and what I am is good enough. He helped me find my own way and I got that sense of self in many respects from my mother, finding your own way.'

He has also spoken about how his background shaped his identity and career choices, wanting to portray both the hardship and laughter working class families experience. He has also opened up about the racial abuse he endured as a child and how it deeply informed his performances in works like This Is England.

@britblacklist #TBBCongratulations to Stephen Graham on His Emmy win for Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Anthology for ‘Adolescence’ The series also won a number of awards including Owen Cooper’s award for supporting actor becoming the youngest male to ever win an Emmy, it also won awards for writing and directing. #TBBScreen #AwardSeason #emmyawards #Adolescence ♬ original sound - TheBritishBlacklist

Emmy Glory

At the 2025 Emmys, the couple was out in full force as Adolescence swept eight awards, including every acting category it was nominated for. Walters, who co-produced the series, was visibly emotional as Graham called her his 'rock', 'world' and 'soulmate'. It was a public love letter, a survival story, and a nod to the unwavering love that carried them through.