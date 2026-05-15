Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly ended their relationship just five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, in December 2025. Multiple reports indicate the pair have separated in recent weeks, with sources suggesting the split followed ongoing strain linked to parenting pressures and Davidson's demanding work schedule.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in early 2025, are now said to be focused on co-parenting their newborn daughter following the breakup.

Split Reported Months After Birth of Daughter

According to reports, Pete Davidson, 32, and Elsie Hewitt, 30, parted ways recently after what appeared to be a fast-moving relationship that culminated in the birth of their child in December 2025.

The separation comes only months after Hewitt announced the arrival of their daughter on 12 December, describing her as their 'perfect angel girl'. At the time, the couple appeared to be entering a new chapter together as new parents.

However, sources close to the situation say the relationship had been under increasing pressure in the months following the birth.

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Claims About Relationship Strain

An insider cited in reports claims that Hewitt felt she was 'craving more support from him at home' after the arrival of their daughter.

The same reports suggest that Davidson's frequent work commitments and travel schedule contributed to the distance between the pair during a critical adjustment period following the birth.

While neither Davidson nor Hewitt has publicly confirmed detailed reasons for the split, insiders indicate that balancing professional obligations with early parenthood proved challenging for the couple.

Despite the separation, sources emphasise that both are committed to maintaining a stable environment for their daughter.

Relationship Timeline and Public Appearances

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were first publicly linked in March 2025, according to Page Six, which reported at the time that the former Saturday Night Live star was 'very happy' in the relationship and enjoying a romance with someone 'very different' from his past partners.

The couple later made their relationship public during a vacation in Palm Beach, where they were seen together in April 2025.

Hewitt confirmed her pregnancy in July 2025 through a social media post that included ultrasound footage and personal updates. The announcement marked a significant milestone in the couple's relationship, which had developed rapidly over several months.

The pair remained largely private following the pregnancy announcement, although they occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Birth of Baby Scottie

The couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie, on 12 December 2025. Hewitt announced the birth publicly, writing that their daughter had arrived safely and sharing her full name, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

The announcement was met with widespread attention due to Davidson's high-profile career and previous public relationships. At the time, there was no indication of any difficulties between the couple.

Reports of Struggles Before the Split

Earlier reports had suggested that the couple were 'navigating relationship struggles' in the months following their daughter's birth.

Sources indicated that the transition into parenthood, combined with professional commitments, placed strain on the relationship. It was also reported that the couple were uncertain about the future in the weeks leading up to the separation.

Focus on Co-Parenting

Following the reported split, Davidson and Hewitt are said to be prioritising co-parenting arrangements for their daughter.

Insiders claim that both parents are focused on ensuring stability for Scottie despite the end of their romantic relationship. No official public statement has been released by either party regarding the separation at this time.

Davidson, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and various film projects, has previously spoken about the challenges of balancing career demands with personal life. Hewitt, a model with an established public profile, has also shared aspects of her pregnancy and motherhood journey on social media throughout 2025.