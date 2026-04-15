Taylor Swift will celebrate her bachelorette party in style this summer, with close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid secretly planning the festivities for the singer ahead of her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, according to a report.

The bachelorette party, described by insiders as Swift's 'last fling before the ring,' is said to be taking shape while Kelce's friends organise his own bachelor trip.

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Swift and Kelce are reportedly preparing to marry this summer, with the pair already said to be mapping out their honeymoon and the next phase of their lives.

Entertainment magazine Star previously reported that the couple have locked in plans for a ceremony in front of family and friends, and that their pre-wedding window is tight.

A source quoted by Star said as soon as the pair return from their honeymoon, it will be 'straight back to reality,' particularly for Kelce, whose American football training schedule is expected to intensify.

Taylor Swift Bachelorette Plans Kept Secret From The Bride

The news came after Page Six reported that Travis Kelce, 36, is planning a bachelor party in the Bahamas at the end of May. The trip, as described in the report, will be led by Kelce's 'boys' rather than the player himself, prompting unease on Swift's side, at least according to those around the couple.

'Travis has promised Taylor he's going to keep it chill, but that's not really up to him,' one source told Star, arguing that his friends are unlikely to 'hold back.' The same insider said Swift 'trusts him,' but added that 'every woman is a little nervous about their man's bachelor party and she's no different.'

Instead of dwelling on the Bahamas, Swift appears to be focusing her attention on her own bachelorette party — or rather, on letting other people handle it. According to the source quoted by Star, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have taken charge of the planning and are deliberately keeping most of the details from Swift.

Longtime members of Swift's close-knit friendship circle, Gomez and Hadid are described as masterminding a surprise celebration tailored around what the Star source calls 'everything she loves.' The pair have reportedly given Swift the date and packing instructions, but not much more.

'They've told her the date and what to pack [but] otherwise she's pretty much in the dark,' the insider claimed. 'They have promised her it will be packed with everything she loves, with a custom drink for every activity, which will definitely make things wild!'

Custom Cocktails And A Carefully Curated Swift Bachelorette

The image painted by the unnamed sources is of a Taylor Swift bachelorette party built like a tour setlist: curated, themed and controlled by the people who know her best. The idea of 'a custom drink for every activity' suggests a kind of running joke through the weekend, a series of cocktails matched to games, outings or in-jokes only the inner circle would recognise.

There is, notably, no confirmed location, no disclosed guest list and no official comment from Swift, Kelce, Gomez or Hadid. Everything so far rests on background briefings to celebrity magazines, which means the usual caveat applies: nothing is confirmed.

Even so, the broad outline fits the public personas of the involved parties. Swift has, for years, cultivated a visible 'squad' of female friends, with Gomez and Hadid among the most enduring members. Handing over control of her bachelorette party to those friends reads less like abdication and more like trust — and perhaps a small insurance policy against the more raucous tropes of pre-wedding culture.

On Kelce's side, the bachelor trip to the Bahamas, as described to Page Six, leans into a different tradition: the sports star let loose by his long-time mates before returning to the rigours of the NFL. The suggestion that he has 'promised' to keep things calm while simultaneously surrendering control of the schedule creates easy narrative tension that the tabloids are unlikely to resist.

If even half of it is accurate, though, the next few months in the Swift–Kelce calendar look tightly choreographed. A May bachelor party in the Bahamas. An as-yet-undisclosed Taylor Swift bachelorette weekend, overseen by two of her closest friends. A wedding is said to be scheduled for the summer. Then the pivot back to work — the NFL pitch for him, sold-out stadiums and recording studios for her — with their private life squeezed into the gaps.

For now, the only certainty is that Swift's fans and the celebrity media will be watching closely for the first verifiable sign that the bachelorette party has actually taken place, and whether those 'custom drinks for every activity' ever make it out of the rumour mill and into an Instagram Story.