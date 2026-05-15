Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance with Elsie Hewitt has reportedly crashed behind closed doors just five months after the pair welcomed their baby daughter, Scottie Rose.

Sources close to the former couple claim the cracks in the relationship began to show shortly after Elsie gave birth to Scottie Rose in December 2025. According to insiders, Hewitt struggled with the emotional and physical exhaustion that came with becoming a first-time mother while Davidson continued travelling for work commitments, comedy tours and public appearances.

Parenthood Reportedly Changed Everything

One insider claimed Elsie was 'craving more support from him at home' during the difficult early months of parenthood. Davidson's demanding schedule reportedly left the model feeling isolated while trying to care for their newborn daughter.

The tension appeared to spill onto social media shortly before reports of the split surfaced. Hewitt posted an emotional message describing the reality of motherhood, writing: 'When you finally get screaming baby down for a nap and you exhale and sit with yourself for a second and realise you haven't breathed for an hour or peed all day. The silence is deafening.'

In another post, she bluntly added: 'I am a zombie.'

Friends close to the pair now claim both Davidson and Hewitt are focused entirely on co-parenting Scottie as they privately navigate the fallout from the breakup.

Explosive Rows Behind Closed Doors

Although the pair often appeared loved-up in public, reports suggest serious tensions had been building behind the scenes for months. Sources previously claimed their arguments became increasingly toxic during the early stages of Hewitt's pregnancy.

One insider alleged that the couple had even started secretly recording each other during fights as trust between them deteriorated. In New York, where the pair spent much of their time, one-party consent laws make such recordings legal without the other person knowing.

The allegations have intensified public fascination around what really happened inside the relationship. Davidson, who has built a reputation for whirlwind romances with high-profile women, was reportedly trying to balance his growing responsibilities as a father with his unpredictable entertainment career.

At the same time, Hewitt was said to be overwhelmed by the emotional realities of raising a newborn while adjusting to sudden fame surrounding their relationship.

Insiders also pointed to Davidson's recent property sales as another sign the romance was nearing collapse. The comedian has reportedly been selling his Staten Island condo and upstate New York home as the pair attempt to sort out their financial future and possible child support arrangements.

Did Cheating Actually Cause the Split?

Despite the dramatic rumours surrounding the breakup, there is currently no confirmed evidence that either Pete Davidson or Elsie Hewitt cheated during the relationship.

However, speculation exploded online after fans revisited Davidson's complicated dating history and past overlap rumours involving previous relationships. Questions surrounding Davidson's romance timeline with Ariana Grande during the end of his relationship with Cazzie David have resurfaced once again as social media users attempt to connect the dots.

Relationship experts have also previously warned that Davidson's history of rapidly moving between relationships could create instability in long-term partnerships. Celebrity love coach Nicole Moore previously claimed Davidson's pattern of intense romances may suggest emotional dependency issues or unresolved baggage from past breakups.

Still, insiders familiar with the split insist the main issue was not infidelity but emotional strain caused by work commitments, exhaustion and the pressures of becoming parents so quickly into the relationship.

Why Their Fast Romance Raised Concerns Early On

Read more Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Split 5 Months After Welcoming Baby as Insider Claims She Was 'Craving More Support From Him' Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Split 5 Months After Welcoming Baby as Insider Claims She Was 'Craving More Support From Him'

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's relationship moved at lightning speed from the beginning. The pair went public in March 2025 before moving in together within months. By July, they announced Hewitt's pregnancy with intimate social media photos and ultrasound images.

While fans initially celebrated the romance, some observers questioned whether the couple had built a strong enough foundation before becoming parents together.

Experts warned at the time that introducing a baby into such a new relationship could either strengthen the bond or expose deeper incompatibilities. For Davidson and Hewitt, insiders now believe the stress of early parenthood simply magnified issues that already existed beneath the surface.

At this stage, cheating claims remain purely speculative and unverified.