A Don Toliver performance at Manchester's Co-op Live arena was cut short on Sunday night after an unknown substance was released into the crowd, prompting an evacuation and leaving 89 people displaying symptoms believed to be linked to the exposure.

More than 12,000 people were inside the venue when emergency services were called shortly after 10pm on 22 November. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declared a major incident, and concertgoers were safely escorted out of the arena. The rapper's next show, scheduled for London the following evening, was also postponed in light of the incident.

Police Detail Response After Co-Op Live Evacuation

GMP confirmed on Monday that one woman had been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment and treatment. The remaining 88 people underwent dry decontamination at the scene before being accommodated at the Etihad Stadium.

The major incident status was lifted at 4am, when police said the incident was isolated and there was no wider threat to the public. No arrests had been made, and officers said further testing would be carried out on items recovered from the arena.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said: 'Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the nature of the substance, where it came from and any associated risk.'

The first police statement, issued late on Sunday, said the substance was believed to be tear gas. The force's later update referred to it as 'unknown', and its identity had not been established.

The ambulance service's account helps explain how the figure developed on Monday afternoon. Before GMP issued its later update, North West Ambulance Service said more than 50 people had been assessed by clinicians at the arena. Some reported eye and respiratory symptoms. The initial assessment was separate from the police's later count of 89 people displaying symptoms, which was issued after the response had progressed.

GMP said anyone who had attended the concert and later noticed side effects or became unwell should seek medical advice.

Don Toliver Postpones London O2 Show

The incident disrupted Toliver's UK tour schedule. His concert at London's O2 Arena, due to take place on Monday, 23 November, was rescheduled for 15 December. The venue said tickets for the original date would remain valid.

Toliver addressed the postponement in an Instagram story, saying he wanted to ensure everyone was safe before the next performance. 'My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night at Co-op Live,' he wrote.

Those at the arena described a sudden change in the atmosphere as the performance stopped and people began moving towards the exits. Joey Howe told BBC Radio Manchester that he noticed a horrible smell as concertgoers streamed towards the concourse. He said people were coming out in wheelchairs and choking, describing the scenes as 'really distressing'.

Another attendee, Jessica Moult-Boffey, told the BBC that people were crying and screaming in pain after leaving the venue.

Venue staff alerted police shortly after 10pm, and emergency services arrived as the crowd was being moved out of the arena. Staff and responders worked to direct people away from the affected area.

Co-op Live said it was working with GMP to identify the cause of the incident. The venue said visitor safety remained its priority and that it would provide further information when it had an update from police.