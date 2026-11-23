Donald Trump's third $TRUMP meme coin gala brought holders of his cryptocurrency to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday, 22 November. The private dinner renewed scrutiny of a contest that offered wealthy buyers access to him.

Organisers said 185 wallets qualified, although the leaderboard listed only 130 when the contest closed on 16 November. Reuters reported that the listed wallets held $8.6 million (£6.57 million) in tokens, compared with $148 million (£113.01 million) associated with the May 2025 dinner.

CNN reported that CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight LLC, both Trump Organization affiliates, hosted the event. Reuters reported that the coin had fallen from about $75 (£57.27) to a record low below $1 (£0.76).

Trump's 2025 financial disclosure reported $635 million (£484.89 million) in royalties to CIC Digital LLC under a licensing agreement with Celebration Coins. CIC Digital is wholly owned by Trump's revocable trust, so the figure is not necessarily a direct personal payment to him.

CBS News reported that VIP guests were promised a Trump-branded watch and fragrance. CNN said the top four holders were promised 18-karat gold watches. Kevin O'Leary and mentalist Lior Suchard were among the advertised guests.

Trump Defends Crypto Push at Gala

Trump defended cryptocurrency as a matter of national competitiveness. 'I'm doing it for the United States. If we don't do it, China's going to do it,' he told attendees, according to Reuters.

He called himself 'the veto king of the world', CBS News and CNN reported.

Asked about Elon Musk's comments distancing himself from the MAGA movement, Trump said: 'I always say about Elon: He's 80% super genius and 20% I refuse to say what that is,' CNN reported.

FastX Draws Scrutiny Over $TRUMP Holdings

Attention centred on FastX, a digital finance firm linked to Singapore. In a video posted on X on 11 November, a woman identified as Addy, chief executive of FastX's parent company, said it held more than two million $TRUMP tokens and expected to attend a VIP reception.

CBS News found that FastX's main wallet held nearly 1.8 million tokens. FastX is a subsidiary of GA Ventures Ltd.

CBS traced FastX footage to an office building in Singapore's Marina Bay area, using nearby buildings and an archived company address. FastX and GA Ventures did not respond to CBS's requests for comment.

Addy's claims do not establish who controls the wallet. The leaderboard identified holders by usernames and wallet addresses, not verified identities.

Public Citizen found that at least 66 of the 130 wallets on the final leaderboard had received tokens directly from exchanges that bar US customers. Those wallets held about 4.35 million $TRUMP, worth roughly $4 million (£3.05 million) at the time. This does not prove the owners' nationalities.

Critics say holding more of a token linked to the president's family business improved buyers' chances of access to him. Corey Frayer of the Consumer Federation of America told CBS News that FastX's promotion was 'incredibly corrosive to people's faith in our democracy'.

Trump has defended his family's business involvement. In an interview with 60 Minutes earlier in November, he said: 'My sons run the company.'

The event website said attendees would not get a private meet-and-greet. The top 29 were offered a VIP reception. The White House referred CNN's questions to the hosts, while Fight Fight Fight did not respond to CBS's request for comment.