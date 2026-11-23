The surprises surrounding Avengers: Doomsday keep coming. While promoting her upcoming Disney animated flick Hexed, Hailee Steinfeld appeared to confirm that she will reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the next Avengers installment.

In an Instagram clip posted on Sunday, Steinfeld hinted at her Marvel return by drawing attention to a director's chair bearing her name. 'Hey, so I'm here with my movie Hexed. But it's like they delivered a chair from a different movie,' Steinfeld says in the clip before panning to the chair.

The Significance of the Chair Reveal

For Marvel fans following every update tied to Doomsday, the chair appears to be a clear callback to the series of director's chairs that were first unveiled in a March 2025 promotional video.

Those chairs revealed a wide-ranging cast that included MCU characters such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, alongside legacy X-Men figures like James Marsden's Cyclops and Ian McKellen's Magneto. The line-up also included Patrick Stewart, whose performance as Charles Xavier has been confirmed to be his final movie role after he passed away this month.

At the very end of that video was a chair with the name Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man actor then appeared in the video, doing the 'shush' gesture that appeared to reference Marvel's plan for him to portray Victor Von Doom.

More MCU Names Revealed for Doomsday

Additional cast members have been confirmed in the months since, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's scheduled US cinema release on 18 December. A teaser attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash suggested that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers had entered a new stage of life following the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Steve Rogers' love interest Peggy Carter was seen in an extended cut of the film's ending when Avengers Endgame: Encore was released in cinemas in September. Hayley Atwell, who plays Carter, also appeared to hint during a recent fan interaction that the latest Doomsday trailer could be on the way.

Hayley Atwell reveals the final trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is planning to be released on Monday. pic.twitter.com/emq109TAgK — MovieHub (@moviehubnow) November 21, 2026

Among the characters fans continue to speculate about is Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. The character was shown being revived by Doctor Doom in the post-credits scene of the Disney+ series VisionQuest. Her last MCU film appearance came in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the Scarlet Witch appeared to perish after bringing down a temple on herself.

Could the Young Avengers Finally Assemble?

The return of the Scarlet Witch will be one unresolved MCU arc that Doomsday will apparently address. Another is the long-speculated arrival of a younger generation of Avengers.

Steinfeld's Kate Bishop played a pivotal role in 2021's Hawkeye, where she effectively became the successor to Clint Barton's Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Across other MCU projects, younger heroes like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) have also been introduced, prompting speculation about a Young Avengers team.

The post-credits scene of 2023's The Marvels showed Khan recruiting Bishop and mentioning Lang as well. With Steinfeld now teasing her involvement and Newton's Lang being spotted in the July 2026 Doomsday trailer, some fans believe a version of the Young Avengers could feature when Doctor Doom takes centre stage in the next Avengers film. If so, Earth's Mightiest Heroes may need all the help they can get.