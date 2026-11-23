Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, raising fresh questions about the future of the Hawkeye mantle and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The announcement came through a surprise social media video featuring Steinfeld, who was promoting her upcoming animated film Hexed when she discovered a director's chair bearing her name for a different production.

Marvel's caption confirmed the news, telling fans to catch Steinfeld in Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday. Her appearance will mark another important step for Kate, who was introduced as a potential successor to Clint in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye.

However, while Kate's involvement is now official, Renner has said he will not appear in the upcoming Avengers film.

How Did Marvel Confirm Hailee Steinfeld's Return as Kate Bishop?

Steinfeld revealed the announcement in a video shared through Marvel and Disney's official social media accounts on 22 November.

In the clip, the actress initially discusses Hexed before noticing that a director's chair has been delivered with her name attached. She quickly realises that it belongs to another Marvel production.

The accompanying caption removes any doubt about the project, confirming that Steinfeld will reprise her role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actress first appeared as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, where she met Clint Barton and became involved in a dangerous conflict with New York's criminal underworld.

Kate was introduced as a talented archer who admired Clint's achievements as an Avenger. Their partnership eventually developed into a mentor-and-protégé relationship, with Clint helping her understand the responsibilities that come with being a superhero.

By the end of the series, Kate had established herself as Clint's protégé, positioning her as a potential successor to the Hawkeye mantle in the MCU.

Is Kate Bishop Replacing Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye?

Kate's return strengthens the possibility that Marvel is preparing to pass the Hawkeye mantle to a younger generation of heroes.

In the comics, Kate Bishop is also known as Hawkeye and has frequently operated alongside Clint Barton. Her introduction into the MCU followed a similar path, with the character gradually establishing herself as an independent hero.

Her appearance in The Marvels further suggested that Marvel had bigger plans for her. During the film's post-credits scene, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) visits Kate and hints at assembling a new superhero team.

The interaction fuelled speculation about a possible Young Avengers storyline, particularly as Marvel has introduced several younger heroes in recent films and television projects.

However, Marvel has not officially announced a Young Avengers film or confirmed that the team will assemble in Avengers: Doomsday.

What Happens to Clint Barton in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

The biggest unanswered question concerns Renner's future as Clint Barton.

The actor has portrayed Hawkeye since the character's appearance in 2011's Thor, becoming one of the original Avengers alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Hulk.

Although Clint's story continued in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Renner has confirmed that he will not appear in the next Avengers film. In an October interview, he said he had not been contacted about joining the cast.

However, Marvel has not announced that Clint Barton's story has ended. The character could still return in a future project, particularly if Kate's development eventually leads to another reunion between the two archers.

Could 'Avengers: Doomsday' Introduce the Young Avengers?

Kate's confirmed return has renewed interest in whether Marvel intends to bring its younger heroes together.

Potential members include Kamala Khan, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

For now, their involvement as a team remains speculation. Marvel has not confirmed a Young Avengers line-up or announced a separate project.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 16 December 2026.