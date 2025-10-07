One minute, she was the hottest actress in Tinseltown, starring in the blockbuster rom-com Anyone but You and the HBO smash-hit Euphoria. The next, Sydney Sweeney has dramatically plummeted from showbiz 'It' girl' to 'human piñata' after a shocking series of 'innocent blunders.'

The 28-year-old blonde bombshell , who seemingly can't do anything right in the eyes of the 'Hollywood left', is now facing a brutal public and professional backlash.

As one insider spills to National Enquirer, 'If there's one thing Hollywood excels at, it's putting someone on a pedestal and then taking them down one shot at a time.'

From accusations of promoting eugenics to sparking a furious new war with the Swifties, we unpick the astonishing scandals threatening to derail her career.

Sydney Sweeney's Controversial 'Great Jeans' Debacle

The mounting fury against the stunning actress kicked off with a tongue-in-cheek American Eagle campaign. Sydney Sweeney's advertisement for 'great jeans' was instantly branded controversial and led to the actress being blasted for supposedly promoting eugenics, a disturbing theory about genetic superiority.

The ensuing brouhaha and social media uproar only seemed to fuel the fire, however, as the jeans themselves quickly sold out. This whole affair was then swiftly followed by a political misstep that further inflamed her critics. In August 2022, Sydney Sweeney sparked a huge backlash when photos emerged from her mother Lisa's 60th birthday bash.

The star and her family were seen sporting MAGA-style red hats that bore the slogan 'Make Sixty Great Again.' According to one report, the controversy surrounding the ad shows how MAGA weaponises social trends. In the eyes of her liberal Hollywood peers, these actions have clearly marked Sydney Sweeney as an outcast.

Furious Swifties Turn on Sydney Sweeney Over Scooter Braun Scandal

The newest and arguably most damaging scandal to hit Sydney Sweeney involves an unlikely figure: Taylor Swift's reviled former manager, Scooter Braun. Sydney Sweeney is now being ripped apart by Swift's devoted army of Swifties for allegedly dating the music mogul.

The source of the anger stems from the highly publicised 2019 spat between Braun and Swift over the ownership of the pop icon's master recordings. Swift had dramatically urged her fans to 'rise up,' after labelling Braun a 'bully and manipulator.' The feud was incredibly bitter; Braun revealed his family had even received 'numerous death threats' amid his spat with Taylor.

While Taylor has since bought back the rights of all her original masters , the fan hostility towards Braun still runs incredibly deep. 'Fans still hate Scooter, and now they hate Sydney with a passion,' the insider confesses.

While some sources claim the actress is happy in the relationship, this dating choice has seemingly cemented Sydney Sweeney's reputation as an unpopular figure in certain Hollywood circles.

The Brutal A-List Cold Shoulder for Sydney Sweeney

The relentless string of 'innocent blunders' is taking a toll on Sydney Sweeney, with one source stressing that: 'It's terribly unfair to Sydney. It's all been a series of innocent blunders. The girl can't do anything right in the eyes of Hollywood 'lefties!''

The tension reportedly boiled over at a recent Emmy Awards ceremony, where Sydney Sweeney was given the cold shoulder by her peers. The feeling of being unwelcome was so palpable that she reportedly made a beeline for the exit the moment the show finished, skipping the coveted after-party entirely.

According to the mole, Sydney Sweeney is disappointed with how the 'Hollywood left' has treated her, but the actress is not interested in 'waging war with her critics.' She reportedly knows where her true support lies: with the millions of fans who are desperate to see more of her.

With several high-profile upcoming projects in the pipeline, including the highly-anticipated season 3 of the drama series Euphoria, the sports drama Christy, and the film Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan, her screen presence is set to explode. The insider concludes with a final defiant statement: 'The public has clearly embraced Sydney and want to see her keep doing what she's doing. As it turns out, she's gotten the last laugh.'

Despite the brutal cold shoulder from her Hollywood peers and the furious backlash from Swifties, it's clear the public has wholeheartedly embraced Sydney Sweeney, and she is set to have the last laugh with her packed schedule of upcoming projects.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Sydney Sweeney for comments.