Japanese adult-film performer Shimiken has recalled how a 30-minute scene with former actress Akiho Yoshizawa led her to refuse collaborations with him, even as the director praised the result. Shimiken, whose real name is Ken Shimizu, discussed the incident on ABEMA's NewsBAR Hashimoto in 2019. ABEMA Times published his account on 24 October that year, including his claim that another male performer was also placed on Yoshizawa's no-collaboration list.

The 30-Minute Filming Experience

Shimiken told the programme that he sometimes received no-collaboration requests because of his behaviour during shoots. He said his smell fetish could lead him to smell co-stars' armpits longer than they welcomed, while some performers disliked intimate acts.

He cited Yoshizawa as an example. In a production lasting about 50 minutes, Shimiken said he spent 30 minutes on one intimate act. He believed doing something unusual could prompt a different expression from a co-star, but said the scene resulted in Yoshizawa refusing to work with him again.

The decision concerned working with him, not a wider industry ban.

Yoshizawa's Account of the Shoot

Yoshizawa later discussed the experience in a 2022 YouTube collaboration with Shimiken. A report summarising the conversation said she recalled that their first shoot together was a three-person scene. She described the two male performers becoming caught up in their interaction, leaving her feeling excluded.

Her explanation adds a perspective missing from Shimiken's earlier account. While he focused on the scene's length and reaction, Yoshizawa described how the dynamic felt from her position. Shimiken recalled being placed on the no-collaboration list, while Yoshizawa reportedly explained why the experience had been unpleasant for her.

The other male performer was also reportedly included in the decision. Neither account suggests Yoshizawa sought to prevent Shimiken from working with other actresses.

The Director's Different Reaction

The director reportedly viewed the footage positively. Shimiken recalled being told, in translation from Japanese: 'I had never seen Aki make that kind of expression before, so it was good'.

The comment captures the contrast. The director was assessing the scene as filmed work, while Yoshizawa's reported response concerned her own experience and willingness to collaborate again. The praise does not establish that she was comfortable with the scene or agreed with the director's assessment.

Shimiken said the director considered the result worthwhile despite the no-collaboration decision. ABEMA Times did not identify the director, and the remark should remain attributed to Shimiken.

They Revisited the Story in 2022

Shimiken's official YouTube channel published a discussion with Yoshizawa on 14 May 2022. Yoshizawa's channel published a follow-up on 21 May. Its description called the collaboration a 'remarkable collaboration' and said a revelation about the earlier experience had surprised her.

Their videos show that the pair later discussed the incident. Appearing together online does not prove Yoshizawa withdrew her no-collaboration decision for adult-film productions.

Who Is Shimiken?

Shimiken, born Ken Shimizu on 1 September 1979, began working in the adult-film industry in 1998. In the 2019 ABEMA interview, he said he had appeared in more than 500 productions in his highest-earning year and reported annual earnings of 30 million yen (£144,750; $188,310).