Charlie Cox believed Jack Lowden or Callum Turner would become the next James Bond before Robert Pattinson unexpectedly secured the iconic 007 role.

The Daredevil: Born Again star also disclosed that he had personally asked for an opportunity to audition for the iconic 007 role but was told he was too old for the part, according to his account of the experience.

Speaking on Virgin Radio UK's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Cox revealed his surprise at the decision, particularly after Pattinson, who is only three years younger, secured the coveted role.

The actor's comments offer another glimpse into the lengthy casting process that attracted considerable speculation, with several British performers linked to the franchise before Amazon MGM Studios confirmed its choice.

Why Was Charlie Cox Rejected for the James Bond Audition?

Cox, who turns 44 next month, explained that he had expressed interest in auditioning for the next James Bond film but was told that he was too old for the part.

'Can I say something? I asked to audition for that,' he said. 'Do you know what they told me? Too old.'

The response clearly surprised the actor, especially after Pattinson's casting was announced.

'But Rob is the same age as me!' Cox joked before acknowledging that the former Twilight star looked the part. 'Next [month] I am going to be 44... How is 44 too old?' he added.

Pattinson is 40, making him approximately three years younger than Cox. Nevertheless, the difference prompted the Daredevil actor to question why his age had apparently prevented him from even being considered.

Cox has considerable experience playing action-oriented characters, having portrayed Matt Murdock in Marvel's Daredevil and its follow-up series Daredevil: Born Again.

However, Cox's comments indicate that he was not given the opportunity to audition after being told he was too old for the role.

Why Did Charlie Cox Expect Jack Lowden To Become James Bond?

Before Pattinson's announcement, Cox believed the next 007 would be a different British actor.

'I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner,' he explained. Both performers had been linked to the highly sought-after role during the extensive casting speculation.

Lowden had become a popular name in the Bond conversation, with speculation about his potential casting gaining momentum among fans. His profile in Slow Horses also made him an appealing choice for fans hoping to see a British actor take over the role.

Turner also emerged as a prominent contender, with reports suggesting he had been among the actors considered during the search. However, neither performer ultimately secured the part.

Charlie Cox Praises Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting

Despite missing out on the opportunity himself, Cox was complimentary about Pattinson's selection.

'What an amazing career [Pattinson] has carved out,' he said, praising the actor's collaborations with filmmakers who subsequently became major Hollywood names.

Pattinson initially became internationally recognised through the Twilight franchise before establishing himself in independent cinema with films including Good Time and The Lighthouse. He later moved into major blockbuster territory, playing Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

His casting as Bond marks another significant step in his career and begins a new chapter for the long-running spy franchise.

What Happens Next for the James Bond Franchise?

Pattinson will lead the next James Bond film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune and Blade Runner 2049.

The casting followed an extensive search involving several British actors, including Lowden, Turner and Josh O'Connor, before Pattinson emerged as the final choice. Amazon MGM Studios and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman oversaw the process, with Villeneuve playing a significant role in selecting the next 007.

Although neither Lowden nor Turner ultimately secured the role, Cox's comments highlight how unpredictable the search for Daniel Craig's successor became. Pattinson now faces the challenge of making one of cinema's most recognisable characters his own.