Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has dismissed viral claims linking a meteor sighting in the Philippines to extraterrestrial activity, while also weighing in on CIA genetic tracking rumours during a televised interview on NewsNation aired on Sunday. Addressing both the footage and wider speculation, Loeb said the incident and the conspiracy theories circulating online reflect how easily natural and human-made phenomena are misinterpreted.

The comments came after a video shared by afarTV on YouTube showed what appeared to be a meteor descending behind a volcano in the Philippines, followed by a bright light rising from the same area. The clip spread quickly across social media, with some users suggesting the second light could be a UFO or something more unusual.

Watch what happens next to the right of the volcano starting at 0:12. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FVUT9sUx7g — Risichad 🦾 (@Risichad) May 25, 2026

Loeb on Viral Footage and UFO Claims

Loeb, who leads Harvard's Galileo Project, offered a far more grounded explanation. Speaking to presenter Natasha Zouves, he said the two elements captured in the footage were unrelated. The meteor, he explained, is a natural event, while the second light is likely a satellite reflecting sunlight.

'The white light source rising up to the right of the volcano is most likely the glint from a satellite,' Loeb said, noting that more than 10,000 communication satellites currently orbit Earth. Given that volume, he added, such visual overlaps are not rare.

What appears striking in the clip is the timing. The rising light seems to follow the meteor's path in reverse, creating the illusion of a connected event. Loeb pushed back on that interpretation, pointing instead to the straight-line movement of the light, which aligns with how satellites travel across the sky.

He also used the moment to highlight a growing issue for astronomers. Satellite constellations, while vital for communications, are increasingly interfering with observations. 'Astronomers used to go away from city lights,' he said. 'Now there are city lights in the sky.'

That tension between spectacle and science sits at the heart of many so-called UFO sightings. Loeb was clear that most unidentified objects fall into a 'mixed bag' of explanations, typically involving either human technology or natural events rather than anything extraterrestrial.

Loeb Addresses CIA Genetic Tracking Rumors

The conversation then shifted to a more speculative claim involving CIA genetic tracking rumours, specifically the idea that intelligence agencies might be monitoring ancestry databases for signs of alien DNA. The theory has circulated in online forums but remains unsupported by any verified evidence.

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Loeb did not entirely dismiss the possibility that such ideas are being discussed in fringe circles, but he stressed that the science does not support the premise. 'It's extremely unlikely extraterrestrial biological beings share our DNA,' he said.

His reasoning rests on evolutionary biology. Human DNA, he noted, is a relatively recent development in cosmic terms, shaped by millions of years of life on Earth. Even among terrestrial species, DNA has varied significantly over time.

There is also the question of molecular structure. Life on Earth uses what scientists call right-handed DNA. If alien life exists, Loeb said, there is no reason to assume it would follow the same pattern. A left-handed structure, for instance, could behave very differently at a biological level.

UPDATE: The CIA is being accused of secretly investigating DNA data from Ancestry and 23andMe in an alleged search for “alien genetics” and hidden bloodlines among humans. pic.twitter.com/8l7u7uQUYP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 27, 2026

In one of the interview's more memorable moments, Loeb warned that contact with such life forms could pose a health risk. 'Our body is not protected from the diseases of left-handed DNA,' he said, adding that interaction would be far from harmless.

The statement reiterated a familiar point previously made by Loeb and restated by Zouves during the segment. Loeb emphasized that, in the event of human contact with extraterrestrial life, a high degree of caution would be necessary. He noted that direct physical interaction, including an action as basic as a handshake, could pose significant risks.

Loeb also addressed ongoing efforts in Washington to encourage UFO whistleblowers to come forward. He described proposed amnesty measures as 'very important,' arguing that higher-quality data may exist within government or private contractors such as Lockheed Martin or MITRE.

So far, he noted, previously released UFO materials have not provided conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial origin. Whether more definitive information exists remains an open question, one that upcoming public discussions involving figures like David Grusch may attempt to clarify.

For now, Loeb's position remains consistent. Extraordinary claims require solid evidence, and most viral moments, including the Philippines footage, tend to have far more ordinary explanations once examined closely.