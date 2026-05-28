Taylor Swift's legal team has pushed back strongly in a Los Angeles federal court over a trademark dispute linked to her album The Life of a Showgirl, with her lawyer arguing that the plaintiff, Las Vegas performer Maren Wade, operates on a much smaller scale, performing in 'small intimate venues, such as a 55+ active community.'

The comments came during a hearing on Wednesday, where Wade is seeking to block merchandise sales tied to Swift's album while her wider lawsuit over alleged trademark infringement continues. Wade performs under the cabaret name 'Confessions of a Showgirl', a title she says has been in use since 2015 and is protected under her registered trademark.

Wade filed a legal complaint arguing that Swift's album title and associated branding have created confusion and threaten her own touring show.

Taylor Swift Trademark Case: Art Versus Commerce

Taylor Swift trademark case asks a legal question that courts in the US have increasingly been asked to confront: when does a creative work remain protected expression, and when does it become a commercial product subject to trademark restrictions.

Judge Serena R. Murillo opened the hearing by highlighting that question directly, suggesting her concern was whether The Life of a Showgirl should be shielded as an expressive work under First Amendment protections. That distinction could determine whether Wade's request for an injunction has any legal basis.

Read more Taylor Swift Lawyers SLAM 'Absurd' Trademark Lawsuit, Accuse Ex–Showgirl of Clout-Chasing Taylor Swift Lawyers SLAM 'Absurd' Trademark Lawsuit, Accuse Ex–Showgirl of Clout-Chasing

Billboard reported that Swift's attorney, Douglas Baldridge, argued firmly that the album is exactly that type of protected artistic expression. He described it as a 'classic expressive work' and pointed to earlier court decisions involving music titles, including a recent ruling involving Lady Gaga, which supported the idea that artistic works cannot easily be restricted under trademark law.

Wade's legal team, however, argued that Swift's use of the phrase extends far beyond music.

They told the court that the album title is part of a branding campaign involving merchandise and promotion, which they say brings it into the territory of trademark enforcement rather than pure artistic expression.

Court Weighs Scale, Influence, And Commercial Impact

Much of the argument also focused on the vast difference in scale between the two performers.

Swift's album debuted at No. 1 and has become a global commercial success, while Wade's performances are described in court filings as small-scale cabaret shows in Las Vegas.

Baldridge suggested that any financial impact on Swift or her record partners would be negligible in comparison to the harm Wade claims she is suffering. He argued that blocking Swift's merchandise would cause significant disruption to a global operation, while the opposing side framed Wade's business as being effectively 'absorbed in real-time' by Swift's much larger cultural footprint.

Wade's trademark, 'Confessions of a Showgirl', remains relevand in this case. Her legal team claims Swift's attempt to register The Life of a Showgirl with the US Patent and Trademark Office was initially flagged due to possible confusion between the two marks, though the application is still under review.

Swift's camp has also pointed to Wade's social media activity, arguing she has repeatedly used Swift-related hashtags and references, including describing herself as being in her own 'showgirl era.'

Injunction Decision Still Pending

The judge did not issue a ruling on Wade's request for an injunction during Wednesday's hearing. A written decision is expected at a later date, which will determine whether Swift's merchandise can continue to be sold while the broader lawsuit plays out.

Swift's legal team has also filed a separate motion seeking to have the case dismissed entirely, though that has not yet been decided.