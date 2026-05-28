Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner showed their co-parenting skills in photos of Violet Affleck injury update.

Violet Affleck was taken to an urgent care clinic in Los Angeles on Tuesday, escorted by her parents, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Violet leaning on them for support as they entered the clinic, and later emerged, walking on her own with crutches.

The images captured a candid moment of the couple's unconditional co-parenting, standing strong for their daughter six years after their separation. Affleck and Gardner remained close especially in raising their three children Samuel, Fin, and Violet, their eldest.

Violet Affleck Seen Limping During Urgent Care Visit

Affleck kept a protective arm around Violet as she leaned on him for support, while Garner walked alongside her. Violet wore a protective orthopaedic boot on one foot as she walked out of the clinic, while her parents stayed with her every step of the way.

Violet, who has spoken about a post-viral condition in 2019 and still uses face masks as a precaution, appeared to be struggling with mobility during the visit. The exact nature of her health concern was not disclosed.

Jennifer Garner Explains Co-Parenting After Breakup

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In February, Garner spoke about finding a balance between raising their children with a conscientious upbringing and a strong sense of appreciation. 'I think I do a bit of both, and I think my kids' dad does too, especially when your kids grow up in two separate households,' she told Charlotte Owen on One Nightstand.

She continued, 'I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom.' 'You kind of can't help it, right? Because you don't have the benefit of both sides of the yin and yang being in the same house.'

Garner also explained how their family was impacted after their marriage fell apart. 'You have to be smart about what you can and can't handle, and I could not handle what was out there,' she told Marie Claire UK in January. 'The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family was what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship was what was hard.'

The couple expressed how they still cared for each other after the breakup, especially when it comes to co-parenting. Both asserted in separate interviews that they prioritised their family over their individual issues.

Ben Affleck Reflects on 2018 Divorce and Aftermath

That level of commitment came with huge hurdles, especially because he was against the breakup. In a 2020 interview, Affleck reflected on the difficulties of divorce and co-parenting, asserting, 'I didn't want to get divorced, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children,' he told Good Morning America.

Affleck spoke highly of Garner then, crediting her for the success of their co-parenting dynamic. 'When you have children with somebody, you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she [Garner] is the mother of my children,' he asserted.

Garner's relationship with burger executive John Miller is going strong after seven years. Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in 2022, but they filed for divorce after two years.

Violet Affleck Injury Update Remains Undisclosed

Affleck and Garner have yet to release an official statement regarding Violet's injury. This comes just a few weeks after Violet was seen with her mother and brother Samuel enjoying ice cream at Los Angeles' Sweet Rose Creamery.

Violet Affleck has been a public advocate for general health and the use of masks, since she contracted an undisclosed, debilitating post-viral condition in 2019. She even spoke about masks and COVID in front of the United Nations.