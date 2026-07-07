Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has reportedly caused backlash from insiders, who claimed the star-studded celebration was 'tacky' after guests were served a buffet-style meal that some felt did not match the scale of the event.

The criticism centred largely on the reception's buffet-style dining, which some attendees reportedly felt fell short of expectations for a wedding involving one of the world's biggest pop stars and an NFL superstar. The reported remarks led parts of the reception to be branded 'tacky', despite the wedding's otherwise luxurious setting.

The reported criticism has fuelled debate over whether the couple intentionally opted for a more relaxed celebration or whether guests simply expected a more extravagant experience given the scale of the event.

Wedding Buffet Becomes Surprise Flashpoint

Rather than an elaborate plated dinner often associated with high-profile celebrity weddings, guests were reportedly served from a buffet, a decision that allegedly surprised several attendees.

According to insiders cited by the publication, some guests felt the catering choice did not reflect the scale of the event, given Swift's status as one of the world's most successful musicians and Kelce's profile as an NFL superstar. The buffet quickly became one of the most discussed elements of the reception, overshadowing many of the celebration's more lavish touches.

Despite the criticism, the buffet was reportedly intended to offer guests a more relaxed and sociable dining experience, allowing them to move around the venue instead of remaining seated throughout the meal.

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Couple's Wedding Mixed Luxury With Low-Key Details

Although the buffet attracted attention, the reception reportedly featured several carefully planned details reflecting the couple's personalities.

Insiders said the wedding embraced an intimate atmosphere that many did not expect, balancing luxury with understated elements rather than focusing solely on extravagance. Instead of trying to stage the most lavish celebrity wedding imaginable, the couple reportedly prioritised creating an enjoyable celebration for family and close friends.

The event also featured personalised décor, carefully selected entertainment and tributes to the couple's relationship. The combination of luxury and more understated details appeared to reflect the couple's preference for creating a memorable experience for their loved ones rather than simply showcasing extravagance.

Even so, the reception's more casual elements ultimately became a key focus of post-wedding discussion. All this reinforced that the wedding was designed to reflect Swift and Kelce's journey together rather than simply impressing guests with displays of wealth.

Guests Split Over Laid-Back Celebration

The differing opinions reportedly reflected contrasting expectations of what a celebrity wedding should look like. Some attendees allegedly believed a wedding involving two global stars should have included a more elaborate dining experience, while others viewed the buffet as a practical and welcoming choice for a large guest list.

The criticism also highlighted how celebrity weddings are often judged against high and highly visible standards. Details that might pass without comment at most weddings can quickly become talking points when they involve internationally recognised figures.

Whether viewed as down-to-earth or unexpectedly informal, the reported buffet choice has become one of the defining talking points from Swift and Kelce's celebration, showing how even relatively small decisions can dominate conversation when some of the world's best-known celebrities say 'I do'.