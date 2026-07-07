After 12 years of marriage, Takecia Fatu has officially filed for divorce from WWE superstar Jey Uso in a Georgia court, setting the stage for a complex legal separation.

The filing thrusts a deeply personal matter into the public eye, declaring their decade-plus partnership as 'irretrievably broken' and bringing an end to a relationship that predates the wrestler's massive mainstream success.

Court documents reveal exactly what is at stake. Fatu is seeking primary physical custody of their minor child, alongside spousal and child support. She is also petitioning for exclusive use of their Georgia family home, demanding the court grant her full access and require the wrestling star to secure alternate living arrangements while proceedings run their course.

Complex Custody Demands and Co-Parenting Realities

The petition outlines demands covering every aspect of the couple's shared life since they married on 13 February 2014. While Fatu is pushing for primary physical custody to establish a stable home base for their teenage son, Jeyce, amid a turbulent transition, she is not attempting to shut her husband out entirely.

Balancing the rigorous travel schedule of a professional wrestler with the reality of teenage parenting is a notoriously difficult task. The documents note she is open to joint legal custody, a crucial legal distinction that ensures both parents will retain an equal voice in major life decisions concerning Jeyce, from healthcare choices to educational paths.

The couple also shares an older son who is now over 18. Because he has reached the legal age of majority, he falls outside the jurisdiction of family court custody arrangements. Unless he is still attending secondary education, standard child support mandates will no longer apply to him.

Financial Untangling and Property Requests

The financial parameters of this high-profile split extend far beyond real estate and immediate childcare. Fatu is pursuing comprehensive spousal maintenance, a standard legal mechanism designed to ensure a lesser-earning spouse does not suffer a drastic financial drop following the dissolution of a long-term marriage.

A formal request for attorney fees adds another layer to the financial negotiations. In family court, asking the higher-earning spouse to cover legal costs is a common strategy intended to level the playing field.

Untangling a decade of shared finances is a complex process. The combination of property demands and multiple avenues of support sets the table for what could be a lengthy period of legal back-and-forth.

💔 EXCLUSIVE: WWE star Jey Uso’s wife files for divorce after 12 years together. https://t.co/jTZ6438hI8 pic.twitter.com/5yNwheWqaI — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2026

The Legal Weight of an 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

The legal justification for the split relies on standard no-fault divorce language in the state of Georgia. By citing that the marriage is 'irretrievably broken,' Fatu bypasses any legal requirement to prove infidelity or establish domestic misconduct to justify ending the marriage.

The phrase serves as a formal acknowledgement that the relationship has deteriorated beyond hope of reconciliation.

The public surfacing of these court documents effectively removes the family's ability to handle their separation out of the spotlight. Without the buffer of polished public relations spin, the focus now shifts entirely to the strict reality of these legal demands. The outcome rests on whether the estranged couple can quietly settle these sweeping matters concerning their home, finances, and teenage son, or if a judge will be forced to make the final ruling.