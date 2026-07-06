Jey Uso's wife has filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, with court papers citing an irretrievable breakdown and bringing one of wrestling's most private relationships into the public eye.

Takecia Fatu filed the petition in early July 2026, according to court papers, seeking primary physical custody of the couple's son, joint legal custody, exclusive use of the Georgia home, child support, spousal support and attorney fees.

The filing has drawn attention because the couple had largely kept their personal life out of the spotlight, even as Jey's career grew on television and in front of live audiences.

Jey Uso and Takecia: A Private Marriage Comes to an End

Jey Uso, whose real name is Joshua Fatu, is one-half of The Usos with his twin brother Jimmy. The tag team debuted in 2010 and has won multiple championships, establishing themselves as one of the most decorated teams in modern WWE history. Jey has also found success as a solo performer, known to fans as 'Main Event'.

Takecia has largely stayed out of the wrestling spotlight even as Jey's career grew. The two met at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, when they were ninth-graders and later married on 8 January 2015. The couple have two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce, and have kept most of their private life away from public view.

What the Filing Says

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The court papers do not cite cheating allegations or any infidelity claim, staying focused on the legal breakdown of the marriage. Despite online speculation linking Jey Uso to NXT star Jaida Parker, the papers make no mention of her.

The filing lists irretrievable breakdown as the reason for the divorce and follows standard court procedure, keeping the case centred on the legal split rather than rumour or gossip.

Takecia is seeking primary physical custody of the couple's younger son, Jeyce, with joint legal custody also on the table. She is also asking for exclusive use of the Georgia home and has requested child support, spousal support and attorney fees. The couple's older son, Jaciyah, is not mentioned in the custody request, suggesting he may be approaching adulthood.

Online Reaction

Online reaction to the divorce news has been swift, with social media users sharing surprise, confusion, and plenty of opinions about Jey Uso and Takecia Fatu's split. Some fans have also questioned whether the story is real or tied to a WWE storyline, adding another layer to the conversation.

One fan wrote, criticising the parasocial reaction to the news.

Wrestling fans are reacting in their typical parasocial manner. Y'all have NO clue what really happened in their marriage, but insist on throwing out insults smh. #JeyUso https://t.co/aDSmR4Z6di — Courtney (@CourtneyTaja) July 6, 2026

one user wrote, reacting harshly to the divorce news.

He got was he earned for cheating on his wife and I hope she gets full custody of the kids — Chris Spann (@ChrisSpann4192) July 6, 2026

Another user criticized the rumors surrounding Jey Uso's personal life, with one user calling the situation inappropriate and saying he should be held accountable.

Dude been openly linked with TONS of young young NXT talents... LIL BRO WAS STILL MARRIED. F this dude. Poster child of nepotism. When Democrats talk about white privilege this is what they imagine. — Azraphbelzie (@azraphbelzie) July 6, 2026

The filing has also created confusion online, with many fans mistakenly believing Naomi, Jimmy Uso's wife, was Jey Uso's partner. Rolling Out clarified that Takecia Travis is Jey Uso's actual partner and the one who filed for divorce after the 12-year marriage.

Takecia Fatu's filing brings a long, private relationship into the public eye, ending years of quiet support and a romance that began back in ninth grade. As the couple moves forward separately, the most respectful response is to allow the legal process to unfold without speculation.