Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly requiring guests to sign strict non-disclosure agreements ahead of their widely discussed wedding plans in New York City on 3 July, according to TMZ, as fresh scrutiny grows over claims that the celebrity couple could be staging part of the event at Madison Square Garden.

The reported secrecy measures have fuelled further debate around what may become one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings in recent years, although key details remain unconfirmed.

Speculation surrounding Swift and Kelce's wedding intensified after reports emerged that the pair had secured Madison Square Garden for a multi-day event. The claims quickly attracted attention not only from fans but also from local business owners concerned about potential disruption around the venue.

At the same time, questions have persisted over whether the highly publicised plans reflect the couple's actual wedding arrangements or serve as a deliberate distraction from a smaller private ceremony.

Wedding Secrecy Fuels Fresh Speculation

According to sources cited by TMZ, guests invited to the reported wedding are being required to sign what has been described as an ironclad NDA before receiving any details about the event. The agreement allegedly applies not only to professional associates but also to family members and close friends.

The report claims invitees receive a digital link allowing them to sign the document, which is said to prohibit them from sharing information about the ceremony. Sources further alleged that the agreement includes unspecified consequences for anyone found to have breached its terms.

Such arrangements are not uncommon among high-profile public figures seeking to prevent leaks, but the reported scope of the NDA has nevertheless drawn attention because of the extraordinary level of public interest surrounding Swift and Kelce's relationship.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding plans, and many details circulating online remain based on unnamed sources.

TMZ previously reported that the couple had reserved Madison Square Garden for three days and paid the venue's standard commercial rate. Based on those claims, the reported cost could approach $1 million per night, placing the overall venue bill near $3 million.

The same report suggested that between 1,100 and 1,200 guests could attend. Among those reportedly invited are several figures from Swift's inner circle, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Benson Boone and Karlie Kloss. No official guest list has been released.

Wedding Venue Claims Draw Backlash

Not everyone has reacted positively to the reports.

Following publication of the Madison Square Garden claims, critics on social media questioned whether such a large-scale venue would be appropriate for a wedding. Some described the reported plans as excessive and at odds with Swift's previously stated discomfort with aspects of intense fame.

One critic quoted by the Daily Mail called the reported venue choice 'beyond trashy' and accused the singer of creating an unnecessarily attention-grabbing spectacle. Another questioned how Swift's attitude towards celebrity culture appeared to have changed since earlier stages of her career.

The criticism has unfolded despite ongoing uncertainty about whether Madison Square Garden will actually host the couple's official marriage ceremony.

According to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, the widely reported arena event may not represent the wedding itself. Instead, insiders suggested that a much smaller and more tightly controlled ceremony could be planned for Swift's closest family members and friends.

One source claimed that the singer's actual wedding would not involve more than 1,000 guests and described plans for a private and highly secure gathering. The same insider alleged that guests attending a larger associated celebration had been encouraged to donate gifts to charity.

Those reports have added another layer of uncertainty to an already murky picture. As things stand, no official confirmation has been provided regarding the venue, guest numbers or format of the event.

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Meanwhile, business owners operating near Madison Square Garden have voiced concerns about the possible impact of any major celebrity gathering. Restaurant and bar operators who spoke with TMZ cited worries about security restrictions, crowd control measures and the possibility of temporary lockdowns affecting trade.

One local business owner reportedly described the prospect as a 'disaster,' while another argued that regular customers could be deterred from visiting the area. A third said he was irritated by the possibility and suggested local businesses should be compensated if the event causes financial disruption.