Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has sparked a media frenzy, with fans and celebrities alike reacting to what some are calling 'America's royal wedding'.

The couple, both 35, announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post featuring a romantic garden proposal and a series of intimate photos. The announcement was paired with Swift's track So High School, widely believed to be inspired by Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly proposed with a custom-designed ring featuring an 'Old Mine brilliant cut' diamond, crafted by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery. Swift captioned the post with a cheeky nod to their public personas: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married'.

Martha Stewart Throws Her Hat in the Ring

Among the flood of celebrity reactions, one stood out for its boldness and charm. Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, 84, publicly volunteered to plan the wedding, sharing a split-screen Instagram post featuring Swift and Kelce's engagement photo alongside a video of herself sipping white wine. In the caption, she declared: 'It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner'.

Stewart's offer was made in collaboration with Martha's Weddings, her long-running bridal publication, which began as an annual magazine in 1994 and later expanded to a quarterly format. Her post quickly went viral, with fans calling the idea 'iconic' and speculating about what a Stewart-curated Swift wedding might look like.

The video, in which Stewart refers to her drink as 'the nectar of the gods', added a touch of humour and elegance to her pitch. It's not the first time Stewart has weighed in on pop culture moments, but her proactive bid to plan what could be the most high-profile wedding of the decade has certainly captured public imagination.

Celebrity Reactions Pour In

The engagement announcement reportedly garnered over 14 million likes within its first hour. Celebrities from across the entertainment and sports worlds have offered their congratulations, including singer Sabrina Carpenter and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Interestingly, Blake Lively, who has long been considered one of Swift's closest friends, has remained silent. Reports suggest a possible rift stemming from legal tensions earlier this year, when Swift was subpoenaed in Lively's ongoing case against director Justin Baldoni.

Even controversial figures have chimed in. US President Donald Trump, who previously criticised Swift, made a surprising U-turn by publicly congratulating the couple, proving that even political figures can't resist the cultural pull of Swift's love life.

A Wedding Worth Watching

While no official wedding date has been announced, fans have already begun speculating about the venue, guest list and musical performances.

Given Swift's penchant for storytelling and Kelce's flair for grand gestures, expectations are sky-high. Stewart's involvement, if accepted, could elevate the event to a new level of sophistication and spectacle.

Stewart's Wedding Credentials

Martha Stewart is no stranger to weddings. Her brand has long been synonymous with tasteful décor, culinary excellence and event planning. From floral arrangements to bespoke menus, Stewart's influence could bring a timeless elegance to Swift and Kelce's nuptials.

Fans have already begun imagining a Stewart-designed ceremony: pastel palettes, garden venues and artisanal touches that blend Swift's romantic aesthetic with Stewart's classic style. Whether or not Stewart is officially tapped for the role, her offer has added a delightful twist to the unfolding narrative.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to tie the knot, Martha Stewart's unexpected offer has added a layer of excitement to an already headline-grabbing engagement. Whether she becomes the official planner or simply remains a well-wisher, her involvement underscores the cultural significance of this union.

In the words of Stewart herself: 'It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner'. And if Swift accepts, it truly would be iconic.