Former West Virginia Republican lawmaker Elliott Pritt has pleaded guilty to attempting to produce child pornography after admitting to exchanging sexually explicit images with an underage female student.

The 36-year-old former politician entered the plea in federal court on Tuesday, 10 November, under an agreement that will see two additional charges dismissed. The case has also ended his political and teaching careers, following his arrest in July.

Ex-Lawmaker Admits Exchanging Explicit Images

Pritt admitted to one count of attempted production of child pornography during a hearing before US District Judge Irene C. Berger in Charleston, West Virginia.

He acknowledged communicating with a girl who was approximately 14 years old through Snapchat and exchanging sexually explicit photographs with her. The communications reportedly began around June 2025 and continued until at least January 2026.

According to statements made in court, Pritt sent the student explicit images of his genitals, expressed romantic feelings towards her and attempted to persuade her to take and send sexually explicit photographs of herself.

Asked about the exchanges, Pritt told the judge: 'We asked one another what we wanted to see, and that's how it happened.'

He acknowledged that the photographs were exchanged more than 10 times.

The plea agreement requires Pritt to surrender his mobile phone and laptop, which were connected to the federal investigation.

Two Federal Charges Dismissed Under Plea Agreement

Pritt originally faced three federal charges, including attempted production of child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to persuade a minor to withhold information from law enforcement.

Under the agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the latter two charges in exchange for his guilty plea.

The case emerged after an investigation into Pritt's communications with the student, which reportedly began through the online gaming platform Roblox before moving to Snapchat.

Federal prosecutors also presented details of a typewritten letter in which Pritt expressed his love for the girl. Investigators previously alleged that he attempted to discourage her from reporting their interactions to authorities.

A federal grand jury formally indicted him on three counts on 19 August, following his arrest on 22 July.

The investigation involved Homeland Security Investigations and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Former Teacher Faces up to 30 Years in Prison

Pritt represented Fayette County in the West Virginia House of Delegates and was employed as a public school teacher when the investigation began.

He resigned from the legislature on 27 July, five days after his arrest. Fayette County Schools subsequently terminated his employment, while his teaching certification was also suspended.

His political departure followed criticism from lawmakers, including House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, who called for his resignation after the allegations emerged.

Pritt faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. He could also receive a fine of up to $250,000 (£190,000), alongside at least five years of supervised release, potentially extending to life.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 4 March 2027 before Judge Berger.

US Attorney Moore Capito said the guilty plea addressed a serious breach of trust, particularly because Pritt was employed as a teacher when the offending occurred.

The case has renewed concerns about safeguarding students and the responsibility of adults in positions of authority to protect minors.