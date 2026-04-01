President Donald Trump has responded to reports of Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, appearing in cross-dressing photographs, saying he had no prior knowledge of the images. Speaking during a recent phone call, Trump was asked about the photographs and made clear he had not seen them before being approached for comment.

The reports about Bryon's double life emerged shortly after his wife's reassignment from her role as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Kristi Noem is now serving as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas following her removal from the DHS post earlier this month.

Trump Claims He Didn't Know About Bryon Noem's Cross-Dressing History

Trump asked whether the reports about Bryon's secret life had been confirmed. 'They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad. I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it,' he said.

The Daily Mail published the photographs of Bryon, showing him wearing prosthetic breasts as well as green tight leggings. The images have since circulated widely across social media.

Cross-dressing describes something concrete and observable--males who fetishize women's clothing due to perversion. That covers most of what is called "trans" in adult men, dresses, shoes, fishnets, skirts.

They're perverts. Simple, nothing more.https://t.co/buFdHhpqpM — KatHighsmith (@KatHighsmith) March 31, 2026

National Security Information Could've Been Compromised

Bryon's online activity was exposed amid concerns that his behaviour could have placed the Trump administration at risk. Kristi could have been vulnerable to coercion by foreign entities had they become aware of Bryon's double life. And as the former head of the country's largest law enforcement agency, she was entrusted with some of the most sensitive national security information in the United States. Former DHS officials warned that knowledge of Bryon's double life could have made her a target for foreign coercion. Several senior DHS officers told the Daily Mail that blackmailing Kristi through her husband's conduct would have been a credible risk.

'I can vouch for the blackmail claim. This would have been a disqualification for national security eligibility for anyone else whose spouse was hiding this,' one insider said.

Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski's Alleged Affair

Bryon was approached for comment on the cross-dressing allegations. He did not deny the claims, but he did not confirm them either. The controversy surrounding the Noems did not end there. Reports have also emerged that Bryon told online adult models that Kristi had an affair with her adviser, Corey Lewandowski.

Read more 10 Photos of Bryon Noem: Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Involved in Bimbofication 10 Photos of Bryon Noem: Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Involved in Bimbofication

For months, there have been reports of a close relationship between Kristi and Lewandowski. Last month, Kristi was asked during a House hearing whether she had had a sexual relationship with Lewandowski, and she declined to answer directly, instead calling the allegations 'tabloid garbage.'

Trump was also asked about the alleged affair and said he had no knowledge of it. 'I don't know about that. I mean, I haven't heard that. I'll find out about it, but I have not heard that,' Trump said.

Kristi and Bryon remain together and have not publicly addressed the photographs. According to an insider, Bryon's secret life blindsided his entire family and left Kristi feeling devastated. The couple, who married in 1992, have three children: Kassidy, 31, Kennedy, 29, and Booker, 23.