New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is trying hard to block all distractions from his off-field life, particularly the real score between him and ex-NFL insider Dianna Russini. To date, the cheating allegations have not died down and most wonder if Vrabel's post as Pats head coach will be affected.

Sans the infidelity issue, there is no question that Vrabel has done wonders for New England. He led the team to a 14-3 record that translated into an AFC title and a return trip to the Super Bowl for the Pats.

While that turnaround is remarkable, the question is whether Patriots management can take the negative attention. Given what Vrabel has done, the chances of seeing New England relieving him and hiring a new coach are unlikely.

What The Statistics Are Saying

Based on the latest probabilities from The Action Network, there is a 78% chance that Vrabel will continue to call the shots by Week 1. For comparison, this is lower than the previous 95% he initially had.

It would be best to note that the slide happened when the 2020 photos of Vrabel and Russini came out, spiking to a 40% risk level.

'Kalshi traders currently give Mike Vrabel a 78% chance of remaining the Patriots' head coach... the fact that Vrabel is now trading below 80 cents reflects one of the stranger and more turbulent off-seasons any NFL coach has ever navigated,' Justin Colombo wrote.

Mike Vrabel Patriots Odds Remain Strong Despite Scandal

Those odds align with the Patriots confidence in Vrabel despite the scandal. This apparently stems on the fast turnaround that Vrabel was able to accomplish for a team that had struggled significantly in the past six seasons.

Patriots’ statement on Mike Vrabel:



“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2026

There is no question that Vrabel is susceptible to mistakes. He is only human after all, and this is a consideration that the Patriots are likely taking into account.

One person who believes the Pats will continue to back Vrabel is former Patriots teammate Rodney Harrison. Both played together for New England from 2003 to 2008.

'I think they'll understand, and they'll forgive Mike. I think it'll bring the locker room even closer together... They know he's a human being, he's a good person and he made a mistake. And, they're going to forgive him,' Harrison said in an interview.

Patriots Prioritise Football Success as Vrabel Navigates Controversy

More importantly, Vrabel's players have his back. Team QB Drake Maye made it clear that he was standing with the embattled Pats coach through these tough times.

'We're here for coach. We love coach,' Maye said.

.@JHall7news asked Drake Maye about the recent scandal involving Mike Vrabel: "We're here for coach, we love coach." pic.twitter.com/ctkPoFftRX — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) April 30, 2026

Ironically, Maye is seen as a key figure if the Patriots move on from Vrabel. Although the chances are remote, Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be a potential replacement for Vrabel.

The reason for this is due to Maye's rapport with McDaniels per The Action Network. However, the probability of seeing the offensive coordinator taking over are pegged at only 19%. Potentially seeing some other unknown candidate taking over was listed at only 5%.

Read more 7 Photos of Mike Vrabel's Wife, Jennifer Vrabel: Inside Patriots Coach's Marriage Following Diana Russini Photos 7 Photos of Mike Vrabel's Wife, Jennifer Vrabel: Inside Patriots Coach's Marriage Following Diana Russini Photos

Although Vrabel's chances of retaining his spot have slid, there is no doubt that he deserves to continue what he started. That is certainly probable for Week 1 and the early goings of the 2026 NFL season.

However, it will also be a test for Mike Vrabel to see if he can keep his focus and continue building on his success. With the bar set high, there is no question that Patriots management will not settle for anything less.

The cheating allegations are a burden for Vrabel, one that could affect his run as Pats coach. Team management may have his back now, but all that could change if the Patriots are unable to replicate their success from last NFL season.