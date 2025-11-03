TikTok creator Mainly Mannie has revealed shocking details about his near-fatal health battle, describing how an HIV diagnosis led to a suicide attempt and a two-month coma. The internet star, known for his motivational alter ego 'Boss and CEO', spoke candidly about his ordeal and recovery, thanking his followers for their support.

In July 2025, Mainly Mannie learned he had been diagnosed with HIV. In a video posted on 28 October, he explained that he went home that evening and attempted to take his own life. He was discovered unconscious the next morning by a neighbour, identified only as Ms Roxanne, who called for an ambulance. Paramedics resuscitated Mannie, who recalled having no memory of the event. He later revealed that he spent August and September, as well as part of July, in a coma. When he regained consciousness, he faced both the physical and emotional effects of his diagnosis and the trauma that followed.

From Coma To Recovery

After regaining consciousness, Mannie began the long process of recovery. He told followers that he had lost his ability to walk and was undergoing treatment to rebuild his strength. Despite the challenges, he shared that his health was 'getting better slowly but surely'. In his video update, Mannie thanked his audience for their messages, donations, and encouragement. He said that when he attempted to end his life, he had no idea how many people cared about him or followed his journey. 'I didn't know that I had phenomenal, elite people supporting me,' he said, adding that he now feels grateful to be alive.

Life as a digital creator

Mainly Mannie first rose to fame through his alter ego 'Boss and CEO', a persona that inspired fans with catchphrases such as 'you have been promoted'. His upbeat content and motivational tone helped him build a loyal fan base of more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok and over 387,000 on Instagram. Known for his energetic delivery and distinctive voice, Mannie's videos often focused on encouragement and positivity.

The cost of treatment

Alongside his recovery, Mannie disclosed the financial burden of managing his illness. He explained that his medication costs roughly £3,300 (approximately $4,000) per month. To help cover expenses, he set up a GoFundMe page on 11 October, which has since raised more than £16,500 (approximately $20,000). In one of his updates, Mannie expressed gratitude to those who had contributed. 'Every little donation: the fives, the big hundreds, I don't know what to say,' he told followers. 'All I know is that I'm going to have a better future because of this.'

Gratitude and moving forward

Mannie's story has resonated widely, not only for its emotional weight but also for its message of survival. His candidness about his diagnosis and suicide attempt has sparked discussions about the pressures of online fame and the importance of mental health awareness, as well as triggered an outpouring of support on his social media pages. 'Babe we care about YOU. Please keep us updated on YOU. We love YOU!'

In his closing message, Mannie reaffirmed his appreciation for those who helped him through his recovery. He said that the support he received from fans reminded him of his purpose and gave him a reason to keep moving forward. His final words to his audience were simple but powerful: 'I'm grateful to be alive today.'