Tom Brady sneaked up behind Kevin Hart on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night, interrupted the comedian's opening monologue, and delivered one of the most savage surprise appearances in Netflix roast history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared during The Roast of Kevin Hart, which streamed live on Netflix on 10 May as the finale of Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026. Brady wasted no time going after Hart, asking if the comedian had 'been here screaming into that mic the last two years waiting for daddy to come home.'

'Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up,' Brady said.

Tom Brady brought out a special Knicks jersey for Kevin Hart at the roast 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/fQwkjgO9Uy — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Two Years of Payback

The appearance was a direct response to Hart's performance at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in 2024, where the comedian targeted Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his fractured relationship with former coach Bill Belichick. Hart reportedly told Brady 'f--k you' no fewer than seven times during that set. Roastmaster General Jeff Ross later described Hart's performance as 'really mean.'

Brady has since described his decision to participate in his own roast as a 'major parenting f--k-up,' saying on The Pivot Podcast in May 2024 that the jokes about his divorce affected his children. 'I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,' he said at the time. 'I didn't like the way it affected my kids.'

That regret didn't stop him from returning fire on Sunday.

'Not Supposed to Talk About Affairs in Vegas?'

Brady handed Hart a child-sized New York Knicks jersey, a pointed jab after Hart's beloved Philadelphia 76ers had been swept by the Knicks in a four-game playoff series just hours earlier. 'That's newborn size,' Brady told Hart. 'Alright, sit down. Hobbit.'

Tom Brady gifts Kevin Hart a Knicks jersey ❤️#KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/lDNPBksC6B — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

The sharpest moment came when Brady referenced Hart's 2017 affair, when the comedian cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, while in Las Vegas. 'I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas,' Brady said. 'Oh, wait, I'm talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? F--k it. I talked about it.'

#TomBrady called out Kevin Hart’s affair during the comedian’s Netflix roast on Sunday night:



“All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Brady quipped onstage. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh,… pic.twitter.com/0X2pWSGZRE — Variety (@Variety) May 11, 2026

Hart had publicly admitted to the infidelity, which also led to a sex-tape scandal and a legal battle with former friend Jonathan 'J.T.' Jackson.

A Night of No Mercy

The roast, hosted by Shane Gillis, featured sets from Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Tiffany Haddish, Sheryl Underwood, Regina Hall, Tony Hinchcliffe, Jeff Ross, Lizzo, and Na'im Lynn. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson arrived as a surprise guest later in the evening and delivered his own set targeting Hart.

Jennifer Lopez, John Stamos, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the celebrities seated in the audience at the Kia Forum.

When the Worst Moments Become Public Entertainment

Brady also reminded Hart of the gap between their careers. 'I won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Kevin, you're the third most famous person in Jumanji,' he said.

Tom Brady: “I won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Kevin, you’re the third most famous person in Jumanji.” 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/2bymv9JyTG — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

The exchange captured something broader about what Netflix roasts have become. These are no longer comedy specials. They are live cultural events where personal failures, public scandals, and old grudges get processed in real time in front of millions of viewers. For Hart, whose 2017 affair will follow him into every public setting for the rest of his life, Sunday night was proof that accountability and entertainment now occupy the same stage.

Hart closed the evening with his own set, firing back at every roaster. 'I told everyone to go as hard as they want,' he said. 'I'm Kevin Hart. I'm the man.'

The Roast of Kevin Hart is now streaming on Netflix.