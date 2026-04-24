Justin Timberlake is reportedly consumed by embarrassment and professional anxiety following the public release of footage from his 2024 drunk-driving arrest.

The 45-year-old singer, currently on his 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour, is said to be 'fixated' on the police video, which he spent nearly a year attempting to suppress through legal channels.

The Justin Timberlake marriage strain has become a focal point for fans after insiders suggested his wife, Jessica Biel, is reaching her limit with his emotional spiral.

In the clip, Timberlake's attempt to explain his status to officers became an instant internet meme, with the singer stating: 'I'm on a world tour... it's hard to explain.'

The couple's 13-year marriage is going through a rough patch in the wake of the fallout, a source claimed.

Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest and Public Backlash

'He's genuinely concerned that this moment – more than any of his achievements – could end up being what sticks in people's minds when they think of him,' the source told OK Magazine. 'There's a fear it overshadows decades of work and becomes the clip that follows him around indefinitely.'

The footage was released last March in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. Justine was arrested for drunk driving in June 2024 after he was pulled over for running a stop sign in New York's Sag Harbour and failing to stay in his lane. He pleaded to a lesser charge of impaired driving, paid the £370 ($500) fine, and completed community service. His licence was also suspended.

'Justin Fought Hard To Bury Arrest Footage'

The video shows Timberlake being handcuffed and arrested, and at one point, attempting to identify himself during processing. 'I'm on a world tour... Um, it's hard to explain. Uh, a world tour. I'm Justin Timberlake,' he told responding officers. That clip spread like wildfire online, especially on social media, where the 45-year-old singer was roasted in viral memes.

'That's exactly why he pushed so aggressively behind the scenes to keep it under wraps for as long as possible,' the source told the outlet. 'So to now see it out there, circulating globally and sparking ridicule, has hit him incredibly hard. He finds the whole thing deeply embarrassing, mortifying and emotionally crushing, and there's a real sense of helplessness that he couldn't ultimately prevent it.'

Scandal Reportedly Strained Justin and Jessica's Marriage

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The source affirmed that Jessica has supported her husband in the aftermath, but hinted that Justin's obsession is hurting the relationship. 'There's a limit to how much patience she can give, especially when it starts to dominate everything,' the source claimed. 'The way he keeps dwelling on it, venting and turning the focus back onto himself, has become draining not just for her but for everyone in his orbit. It's an emotional weight that's hard to carry day in and day out.'

The couple has weathered setbacks in the past, including a 2019 controversy involving a photo of Justin holding hands with a female co-star. More recently, fans have called out last-minute cancellations of Justin's concerts, which were later linked to his Lyme disease diagnosis. Justin and Jessica have two children, Silas and Phineas.

The source didn't confirm if the couple was approaching the breaking point. Justin is reportedly having a tough time dealing with the public's response to the scandal, however. '[He] keeps circling back to the belief that he was treated more harshly because of who he is, arguing that his celebrity made him an easy target,' the source said.

For the Timberlake-Biel household, the fallout is just beginning. Whether they can move past this 'emotional weight' remains to be seen, but for now, the focus remains firmly on Timberlake's ability to reconcile his past mistakes with his future as a global icon.