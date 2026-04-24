Leonardo DiCaprio has responded in an unusual way after being the subject of a viral Golden Globes joke by Nikki Glaser, sending the comedian three baskets of pasta following her widely discussed monologue.

The gesture, revealed by Glaser during a television interview, has drawn attention online for its unexpected and humorous nature, adding a fresh twist to an already talked-about moment from the 2026 awards season.

Glaser's Viral Golden Globes Joke About DiCaprio

Glaser, who hosted the 2026 Golden Globes, delivered a monologue that quickly gained traction across social media. One of the most talked-about moments was her joke about DiCaprio's dating history and his carefully guarded private life.

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During the ceremony, Glaser praised the actor's career before delivering a punchline referencing his relationships with younger women. She later acknowledged that the joke was familiar territory, noting that such remarks about DiCaprio have circulated for years. She also commented on the challenge of finding new material, pointing out that the actor rarely shares personal details publicly.

The joke resonated widely, with clips circulating online and sparking renewed discussion about DiCaprio's public image.

Pasta Gift Revealed on The Tonight Show

The story took an unexpected turn when Glaser appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared what happened after the event. She explained that she typically sends flowers to celebrities she jokes about as a sign of appreciation if they take it in good spirit, as reported by Variety.

According to Glaser, DiCaprio was the only person to respond. Instead of flowers or a note, he sent her three baskets of pasta as a 'thank you'. The gesture appeared to reference a line from her monologue, in which she mentioned a 1991 Teen Beat magazine interview where a young DiCaprio listed pasta as his favourite food.

Glaser described the response as funny and unexpected, adding a light-hearted remark during the interview about what the gesture might mean.

Online Reactions Focus On DiCaprio's Response

The exchange quickly gained attention online, with users highlighting the connection between the pasta gift and the resurfaced Teen Beat detail. Many described the response as playful, noting the actor's apparent willingness to engage indirectly with the joke.

Some reactions centred on the unusual nature of the gift itself, while others speculated about its intent in a humorous tone. The moment added another layer to the viral Golden Globes segment, keeping both DiCaprio and Glaser in online conversations days after the event.

While there has been no formal statement from DiCaprio, the gesture has been widely interpreted as a light-hearted acknowledgement rather than a direct rebuttal.

Glaser's Hosting Success and Viral Impact

Glaser's performance at the Golden Globes marked her second time hosting the ceremony, with organisers already confirming her return for a third stint in 2027. Her monologue, which blended sharp humour with self-awareness, played a key role in driving engagement around the event.

The comedian has built a reputation for direct and often provocative jokes, particularly in high-profile settings. Her approach during the ceremony contributed to several viral moments, with the DiCaprio segment emerging as one of the most widely shared.

DiCaprio's Private Life Remains in Focus

Despite decades in the spotlight and an acclaimed film career, DiCaprio continues to maintain a notably private personal life. Public discussion often centres on his relationships, partly due to the limited insight he offers in interviews.

The renewed attention following the Golden Globes highlights the enduring public interest in both his career and personal life. The pasta gift, though brief and informal, has added a new anecdote to that narrative, reinforcing how even small gestures can quickly gain traction in the digital age.