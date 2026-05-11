Tom Brady crashed Kevin Hart's Netflix roast and dominated the show at the Kia Forum, delivering brutal payback jokes while wearing a rare diamond-covered watch, which he didn't fail to flex later.

Kevin Hart's roast had an unexpected guest. Tom Brady walked into the Kia Forum in Los Angeles carrying a set of prepared jokes and perfectly landed more than just brutal jokes. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made a surprise appearance at "The Roast of Kevin Hart," a Netflix special, and wasted little time repaying the comedian for a bruising performance at Brady's own 2024 roast.

Brady's appearance was not an impulse decision. According to The Daily Beast, comedian Jeff Ross had revealed a planned "revenge plot" against Hart ahead of the event, in response to Hart's particularly vicious set during Brady's 2024 roast. Brady arrived at the Kia Forum — a 17,500-seat arena in Inglewood, California, but the crowd had no advance warning he was coming.

The Million-Dollar-Flex

As much as Brady's appearance drew attention, his wrist did manage to grab more limelight. His shiny timepiece stood out against the backdrop of his monochromatic look. Though it was hard to guess which make or model he was wearing during the roast, he flexed his rare timepiece with a closeup picture after the show with a caption 'Payback is a b****h.'

Upon closer inspection, Brady's wristwatch appeared to be an ultra-rare timepiece. According to Page Six, Brady appears to have worn a 'Rolex Sea-Dweller in 18-karat white gold, fully set with baguette-cut and square-cut diamonds across the case, bezel and bracelet.' A timepiece as rare as this one doesn't come by easily and it is estimated to be around $6 million though the exact value could not be independently confirmed from a second source.

Read more Tom Brady Settles the Score Calling Kevin Hart a 'Hobbit' and Roasting 2017 Affair in Netflix Revenge Cameo Tom Brady Settles the Score Calling Kevin Hart a 'Hobbit' and Roasting 2017 Affair in Netflix Revenge Cameo

Brady's collection of ultra-luxury horology is well-documented. During a broadcast of the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, Brady wore a New England Patriots-themed Patek Philippe Aquanaut diamond watch valued at $650,000, according to The Sun.

Brady has not issued a formal statement about the watch's valuation or the roast appearance.

Brady's Roast Set: Cheating Scandal, Absent Father, and a Tiny Jersey

For the Hart roast, Brady went straight for the jugular. He directly referenced Hart's 2017 cheating scandal, in which the comedian publicly admitted to being unfaithful to his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart. Brady also made jokes targeting Hart's relationship with his father, and then called out the comedian for his near-constant talking.

The set did not stop there. Brady presented Hart with a child-sized New York Knicks jersey, a height-related dig aimed at Hart, who stands 5-foot-4. Brady also jokingly directed his attention toward Hart's wife, Eniko, in what TMZ described as Brady "shooting his shot" with her from the stage. Hart's intervention did little to stop that.

Brady's set is largely seen as a 'revenge plot' after Hart had targeted Brady's personal life at the 2024 roast, leaning into Brady's high-profile divorce from model and activist Gisele Bündchen. And many say, the payback was delivered cold. And that Instagram post flexing his ultra-luxury timepeice landed the final burn.