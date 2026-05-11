Jerry Seinfeld has reignited one of television's longest-running sitcom debates after joking that NBC effectively recreated Seinfeld when it launched Friends in the 1990s, only with a more glamorous cast.

The creator of hit sitcom Seinfeld suggested that NBC saw the popularity of his series and decided to create 'the same thing with good-looking people,' drawing laughter from the audience.

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Seinfeld Jokes NBC Replicated 'Seinfeld' Formula with a Glamorous Twist

The comedian made the remark during an appearance at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles, where he reflected on the similarities between the two hugely successful sitcoms.

Speaking to the audience at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Seinfeld said, 'Here's my theory on 'Friends. My show came on — '89, '90. 'Friends' came on a few years later.'

He joked that NBC had been paying attention to his series and essentially decided to replicate its success, suggesting the network thought, 'Hey, this is working pretty well. Why don't we try the same thing with good-looking people?'

He then added that it turned out to be 'a good idea,' and stated, 'I think that kind of worked.' The remark was followed by a loud reaction from the crowd, while the actor broke into laughter as he delivered the punchline. Fans then called out their guesses for his favourite television shows during the performance, as shared by Fox News.

Seinfeld Revives Long-Running Sitcom Rivalry

Both sitcoms emerged as the defining shows of the 1990s and aired on NBC, but comparisons between them have existed for decades.

Seinfeld debuted in 1989 from creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David and focused on a close-knit group of neurotic New Yorkers navigating awkward everyday situations. The series featured stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander alongside Jerry Seinfeld.

Five years later, in 1994, Friends premiered with a similar urban setting and ensemble structure, though with a more romantic and emotionally driven tone. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

Seinfeld ran for eight seasons until its 1998 ending, while Friends had ten seasons, ending in 2004, and continues to rank among the most-streamed and frequently syndicated television series long after its run ended, per People.

Although his comments were made humorously, they quickly spread online and revived arguments over whether the two sitcoms shared more than superficial similarities.

The comedian has referenced the comparison before. In previous interviews and promotional appearances, he has made playful remarks suggesting that Friends benefited from arriving after his own show, Seinfeld, established the popularity of New York-based comedies.

Fans Continue Debating the Similarities

Online discussions about the relationship between the two sitcoms resurfaced almost immediately after Seinfeld's latest comments circulated. On Reddit, some viewers argued the shows shared similar plot structures, including storylines centred on breakups, awkward dating situations and eccentric supporting characters.

Others insisted the series had completely different comedic styles despite surface-level similarities.

Several Reddit users defended Friends by pointing out its stronger focus on romance and emotional storytelling, while others claimed Seinfeld relied more heavily on cynical humour and observational comedy.

Some fans also noted that ensemble sitcoms about urban friendships were already common on television before either programme aired.