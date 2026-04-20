Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have signalled a major shift in their relationship after staging a highly visible dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

According to TMZ's account, the 45-year-old SKIMS mogul and the 41-year-old Formula One champion arrived at the oceanfront hotspot Nobu on Saturday, 18 April 2026. Driving a limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a legacy collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh, Hamilton played the 'perfect gentleman', opening the car door for a beaming Kardashian. This Kim Kardashian Lewis-Hamilton Nobu date follows months of speculation that began with a New Year's Eve party in Aspen and a viral Tokyo drifting video.

While the pair previously relied on the 'just friends' script, their two-hour intimate dinner and public exit suggest the 'soft launch' phase is officially over.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at Nobu. pic.twitter.com/poKatlefsi — deni (@fiagirly) April 20, 2026

The sighting followed two earlier appearances that had already nudged gossip into overdrive. Kardashian and Hamilton were seen browsing luxury rugs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, after they had also been spotted together at Coachella only days before.

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Why Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Made Nobu The Story

The Malibu dinner mattered because of how it was described. Hamilton got out first and opened the door for her. It is the kind of detail celebrity coverage loves because it suggests choreography, but it also explains why the moment passed so quickly. This was not framed as two famous people slipping in for sushi and hoping nobody noticed.

Inside, the pair spent about two hours at dinner and kept their focus on one another throughout the evening. When they emerged around 11pm, there was no attempt to downplay the optics, with both smiling broadly as they left.

Kim Kardashian looks smitten as she enjoys romantic dinner date with F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton in Malibu https://t.co/Jxo8Gh0qzF — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) April 20, 2026

The last part is doing a lot of the work here. A rumoured relationship can survive on deniability for weeks, sometimes months, but public warmth after a highly visible dinner tends to thin out the old 'just friends' script rather quickly.

There is also the question of presentation. Kardashian was described as wearing a pink jacket and grey skirt, while Hamilton reportedly chose a muted grey jacket with darker grey slacks.

The clothes are not proof of anything, plainly, but the supplied account treats them as part of the picture, polished without looking staged, coordinated enough to invite notice. Celebrity reporting often overreaches when it starts reading outfits like affidavits, yet in this case, the styling simply reinforced the sense of two people who knew exactly how public this would become.

From Coachella To Carpets: A Romance Picking Up Pace

The Nobu appearance came after a series of sightings that, taken together, now look less like coincidence and more like a slow build. Earlier in April, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen at Coachella, the Indio music festival that doubles as a celebrity village each year. At the time, their proximity was considered interesting but inconclusive, and the two were globally famous figures in the same VIP ecosystem.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, who have been romantically linked in recent months, stepped out with her daughter North West during weekend one of Coachella 2026. https://t.co/f5kqBpeeT9 pic.twitter.com/PHFaYEbpWh — E! News (@enews) April 13, 2026

Then came their quieter Los Angeles outing on Tuesday, when the pair were described as browsing luxury rugs in casual attire. There were no obvious cameras, no red carpet, no grand gestures.

It looked almost domestic, the kind of errand couples run when they are comfortable in each other's company. On its own, that could still be written off as friendship. In the days leading up to a very visible Nobu date, it reads more like a relationship settling into a rhythm.

Kardashian's personal life has long been public property, but in recent years, she has been more selective about when and how she introduces new partners. The Nobu drive-in with Hamilton, him at the wheel of an ultra-luxury Maybach, her stepping out visibly delighted, is the sort of tableau she knows will be parsed frame by frame.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Step Out for Romantic Nobu Date Night https://t.co/Jnrlz552cA pic.twitter.com/nf2wlOwIN8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

Hamilton, for his part, is no stranger to the spotlight away from the track, but has tended to keep his romantic life relatively guarded. Choosing to escort one of the world's most followed women to one of Los Angeles' most photographed restaurants is not the move of a man hoping to dodge headlines. It suggests a degree of comfort with the attention that will now inevitably follow them into the F1 paddock and beyond.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton has made any formal comment about their relationship status. What exists instead is a trail of very visible, very deliberate outings, Coachella, carpet shopping, and now Nobu Malibu that collectively point in one direction.

If this is them no longer trying to 'play it cool,' it will not be the last time their off-track and off-screen lives intersect in public. For now, the image that lingers is simple enough: a Formula One champion opening a car door, and a reality star-turned-mogul stepping out, smiling as if the soft launch phase is finally over.