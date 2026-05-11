Keith Urban is allegedly being pressed by his older brother to leave Nashville and return to Australia for a 'reset' as the country star struggles with his divorce from Nicole Kidman and what insiders describe as a painful estrangement from their daughters.

The news came after a turbulent year for Urban, 58, and Kidman, also 58, who split last September. According to the National Enquirer, the former couple reached a settlement that granted Kidman primary custody of their teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15. Since then, a swirl of briefings and counter-briefings has emerged around how the fallout is playing out behind closed doors, none of which has been confirmed directly by either star.

Read more Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Is Country Singer in Mid-Life Crisis? Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Is Country Singer in Mid-Life Crisis?

Brother Allegedly Pushes Keith Urban To 'Reset' Back In Australia

For starters, the latest round of briefings focuses on the role of Urban's elder brother, Shane, who lives a world away from red carpets and arena shows. While Keith Urban headlines global tours, Shane works at the Coolum Beach Surf Life Saving Club on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

'He's very protective of him and he's not happy at all with the way things are playing out right now,' an unnamed insider told the National Enquirer, claiming Shane believes 'certain people in Hollywood and especially within Nicole's circle have treated Keith really poorly.' The same source said Shane has been 'urging Keith to come home for a reset' and thinks 'it would do him a world of good to have a break from his crazy schedule and all the noise.'

There is no public response from Kidman's camp to the accusation that people around her have been unfair to Urban. As so often with high‑profile splits, the detail is coming via anonymous intermediaries, not court filings or on‑the‑record interviews, so every line lands with an implicit asterisk.

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose shades dad Keith Urban in savage move: report https://t.co/6xDUgz1LDN pic.twitter.com/h44K9EVoJD — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2026

Even so, the portrait that emerges is not flattering to Urban. Separate reporting in OK! Magazine quoted sources describing his recent behaviour as a 'pathetic mid‑life crisis,' and suggested the change in him was both sudden and disorienting for Kidman. One insider claimed the man she now sees 'feels very different from the partner she spent nearly two decades building a life with,' making the separation feel less like a gradual drift and more like a sharp break.

Keith Urban, The Divorce And Claims He Was 'Erased' By His Kids

The sharpest claims concern Urban's relationship with Sunday and Faith. An insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice podcast that the girls have 'essentially cut off all contact with Keith' since the divorce and that he has been left feeling 'erased.' The Enquirer ran similar language, quoting a source who said: 'The biggest concern right now is the way their kids have turned on Keith. Anyone who knows Keith knows that's been crushing for him.'

Another source, this time speaking to OK!, framed the daughters' stance differently, suggesting they are 'very much in Nicole's corner' and feel a strong instinct to protect their mother after seeing the split unfold at close range. That account also referred to 'lingering hurt' about how sudden the separation felt and acknowledged that Urban 'knows rebuilding those relationships is going to take time and effort.'

After Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce in January following 19 years of marriage, the actress spoke out publicly for the first time on the breakup. https://t.co/JMTiHqdbEA pic.twitter.com/MFWUCfrl9T — E! News (@enews) March 11, 2026

Again, there is no visible evidence beyond these unattributed briefings that Sunday and Faith have severed contact with their father or that they have actively taken sides. There are no public statements from the teenagers, no joint interviews, and no comment from Urban's representatives to confirm or deny estrangement. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Sources around Kidman tell OK! she has been blindsided and hurt, watching a man she once regarded as 'deeply committed to his family' appear to adapt 'quickly' to life on his own and embrace a more carefree lifestyle. Those same accounts point to a breakdown in meaningful communication, describing exchanges between the pair as 'minimal and largely superficial.'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose, 17, looked runway ready in a strapless silver gown for her high school prom. https://t.co/vFL6kfH7Hv pic.twitter.com/lPnpumR4In — E! News (@enews) April 21, 2026

The stories around Keith Urban, meanwhile, emphasise strain and isolation. The suggestion that he is being frozen out in Hollywood and at home positions him less as an architect of his new life and more as someone struggling with the cost of it. The reported push from Shane to get him 'back on home turf, surrounded by people who have his back no matter what' plays neatly into that narrative.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's reps for comments.