Comedian and stand-up artist Shane Gillis called Chelsea Handler a 'Zionist' during The Roast of Kevin Hart segment that also referenced abortion and her past attendance at a dinner hosted by Jeffrey Epstein.

Within hours, clips from the show flooded social media, with viewers arguing over whether the moment was sharp political satire, offensive provocation or simply roast comedy doing exactly what it was designed to do.

What Gillis Said About Handler During the Roast

The moment came during Gillis's set at the Netflix event held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest. While roasting Handler, Gillis joked, 'Chelsea is a Zionist. Not saying that's a good or bad thing. Speaking of dead kids, she's a big fan of abortions.'

Just now: Comedian Shane Gillis going after Chelsea Handler for being a Zionist at the roast or Kevin Hart on Netflix.



When even Shane Gillis has to call you out on bigotry 👀 pic.twitter.com/91KE8pCnHb — Rafael Shimunov 🍉 🕎 (@rafaelshimunov) May 11, 2026

The comic then pivoted to Handler's previously discussed appearance at a 2010 dinner hosted by Epstein, referencing the controversial gathering that included several high-profile figures.

The handler immediately responded from the dais with one of the sharpest comebacks of the night. 'Shane, just so you know, Judaism and Zionism are two different things,' she said. 'Just like how Chinatown and Koreatown are two different things, but your favorite slur works in both places.'

The line was widely interpreted as a direct reference to Gillis' past controversy involving anti-Asian slurs, which briefly cost him a spot on Saturday Night Live in 2019.

Why the 'Zionist' Joke Sparked Such a Heated Debate

The exchange quickly moved beyond standard roast humour because the word 'Zionist' carries far more political weight in 2026 than it did even a few years ago.

Online discussions immediately split into competing camps. Some viewers argued Gillis was deliberately calling out Handler's pro-Israel stance following the Israel-Hamas war. Others insisted the joke was simply edgy roast material meant to provoke a reaction.

On Reddit, one user wrote, 'Shane never conflated Judaism and Zionism; he just called her a Zionist.' Another responded that Handler's comeback suggested she was distancing herself from the label entirely.

A separate commenter wrote, 'Being pro Israel is Zionist... You just mean she's a liberal Zionist.'

The debate only intensified because Handler has publicly taken nuanced positions on Israel and Palestine over the past several years.

Handler's Past Comments Resurface

Handler, who is Jewish on her mother's side, has repeatedly described herself as supportive of Israel while also criticising aspects of Israeli policy.

After the 7 October attacks in 2023, she appeared alongside pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby and signed public letters calling for hostage releases. She also said she was 'pro-Palestinian and anti-Hamas,' arguing that supporting Israel's right to exist does not mean endorsing every action by its government.

At the same time, older comments criticising Israeli military actions resurfaced online after the roast clip went viral. That complicated public record became central to the online argument over whether Gillis' joke fairly described her politics or intentionally oversimplified them for shock value.

Users Debate If Gillis Was Making a Political Statement

As clips circulated online, viewers also began debating Gillis himself.

One Reddit user described him as 'famously anti-war and anti-Trump,' while others pointed to his appearances with Donald Trump during the 2024 election cycle.

Another commenter wrote, 'He's explicitly said that he's never voted for Trump and doesn't support him.' Others dismissed the entire debate, arguing that roast comedy is not meant to serve as political analysis.

'Shane Gillis is a funny fat dude who likes to mess around,' one user wrote. 'He's not our moral barometer.'

Epstein Reference Added Another Layer to the Roast

Gillis' roast also revived discussion about Handler's past account of attending a dinner hosted by Epstein in 2010.

Handler has openly discussed the event before, describing it as awkward and strange. The dinner reportedly included figures such as Woody Allen and Katie Couric. There is no suggestion that Handler was connected to Epstein's crimes, but the mention still drew loud reactions from the audience and quickly spread online once clips surfaced.

Audience members who claimed they attended the taping later posted online that Handler appeared 'legit pis**d' during the set, though neither comedian has publicly suggested there is any ongoing feud between them.