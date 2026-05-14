A Queens Village accountant travelled to Jamaica to celebrate her 37th birthday and never came home, her final words a desperate plea for help that arrived too late. What was meant to be a brief holiday homecoming ended in a killing that has triggered a manhunt, shattered a family, and reignited urgent questions about violence against women in Jamaica's tourist belt.

Melissa Kerry Samnath, a New York-based accountant and Jamaican national, was pronounced dead at Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James on 29 April 2026, just hours after landing on the island. According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), she had travelled to Jamaica to celebrate her birthday with her husband, Dane Watson, whom investigators understand she married in December 2025.

'I Need You to Call the Cops'

Shortly before 11 p.m. on the night she arrived on the island, Samnath sent a cryptic WhatsApp message to relatives back in Queens Village, New York, just over an hour before her 37th birthday. The message read: 'I need you to call the cops. Look at my location. It is a pink house.' It was the last communication her family ever received from her.

The hardest part of the weeks that followed, according to her niece, Janice Wynter, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was identifying Samnath's battered body before an autopsy on 6 May confirmed she died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to the head. The findings were formally confirmed by the JCF and classified as a homicide investigation.

Samnath is believed to have met Watson online before their December 2025 marriage. Surveillance footage obtained by investigators shows Watson carrying Samnath's suitcases as she followed behind him, departing her Airbnb accommodation on the night of her death. It remains unclear whether she left the Airbnb willingly.

What Investigators Found at the Scene

Detectives pursuing the investigation located a premises in Norwood, St James, where evidence relevant to the case was recovered. Inside, detectives reportedly found pools of blood and some of Samnath's belongings. While it remains unclear whether she was gagged, residents said they heard no screams or signs of distress on the night of the murder.

A local resident, who spoke to the Jamaica Gleaner anonymously, described the scene in stark terms. 'There was a whole heap of blood in his house in Norwood. Him beat her badly, man. Beat her in her head,' the resident said, adding that Samnath was later pronounced dead at Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Watson reportedly left the medical facility shortly after assisting Samnath from a motor vehicle. Hospital staff later alerted police after she was pronounced dead. He has not been seen since. The man had reportedly relocated from Ocho Rios to Montego Bay approximately two years before Samnath's killing. An investigator said he is known to frequent St James, St Ann, and St Mary.

A Family Left to Grieve — and Warn Others

The news of Samnath's death reached her American relatives not through police, but through Watson's own mother. During an interview with Television Jamaica, Samnath's sister, Liza Marie Samnath, said Watson's mother contacted her directly. 'His mother had called and told me that she heard from Dane and that he told her that my sister's either in the hospital or a morgue,' she stated.

Her niece, Wynter, was equally blunt in describing the callousness of how Samnath was discarded. 'His mother called to tell us she got a phone call from him saying he killed her and dropped her off in a wheelchair at the hospital,' Wynter said. 'He didn't even have the audacity to take her into the hospital.' The suspect's mother did not explain how she obtained the family's contact details.

Wynter described her aunt as 'one of the most loving persons ever' and the youngest of four siblings, a woman who, when their grandfather died, was the one who stepped in to care for the rest of the family. 'It has been hard on us. We can't understand why he did this to her. She was the baby of our family. Now we have to bring her body back to bury,' she said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Samnath's family to cover funeral expenses had raised more than $12,300 (£9,800) towards a $15,200 (£12,200) goal by 14 May 2026. The campaign describes her as 'a strong, loving, and unforgettable woman whose warmth touched everyone around her,' with any remaining funds to be donated to domestic violence support organisations.

A Manhunt, a Community Shaken, and a Warning to Women

The JCF has urged Watson to report immediately to the Freeport Police Station in St James or to the nearest police station. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Freeport Police at 876-953-6191, Crime Stop at 311, or the Police Emergency number at 119.

Joshua Cummings, councillor for the Montego Bay Central Division in which Norwood is located, described the killing as deeply shocking. 'That area of Norwood is a very quiet, peaceful community with a very active citizens' association. So this is quite shocking for everyone, especially since we have gone some two years without murders in the area,' he said. 'But we must understand that this particular incident has nothing to do with the community itself. This was done by an outsider.'

Read more Jake Hall Cause of Death Update: Neighbour Who Found Him on the Floor Breaks Silence on Majorca Horror Jake Hall Cause of Death Update: Neighbour Who Found Him on the Floor Breaks Silence on Majorca Horror

Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett declined to comment when contacted by the Sunday Gleaner, stating he first needed to be fully briefed, though he acknowledged the devastating implications that violent crime holds for the country's tourism industry.

Wynter's message to other women was unambiguous. 'There is a murderer on the run and he is clearly in an area with a lot of tourists. He is dangerous. Women need to be careful because you don't know what he is capable of.'

Melissa Kerry Samnath came to Jamaica to celebrate her life, and her family is now fighting to bring her body home.