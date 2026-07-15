Something has been quietly happening inside British universities for more than a decade. Lecture halls where students once debated literature, dissected history and argued philosophy are getting smaller. Not because the questions have become less relevant, but because the answers no longer feel affordable.

The numbers are clear.

According to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), acceptances to English Studies fell from 10,020 in 2011 to 6,980 in 2020, a drop of nearly 30%. History and Philosophical Studies declined from 15,060 to 12,870 over the same period. Modern Languages saw an even steeper fall, with acceptances down 36%, from 6,005 to 3,830. Between 2020 and 2024, History recorded a further 7.1% decline.

The trend is consistent, and it is not accidental.

What Students Are Choosing Instead

As humanities enrolments have declined, career-focused degrees have grown.

According to Higher Education Student Statistics: UK, Business and Management accounted for 20% of all university enrolments in the 2024/25 academic year, making it the most popular subject. Computing enrolments rose by 8% in a single year, reflecting demand for digital and technology careers.

By contrast, Language and Area Studies fell by 6% in 2023/24, continuing a decline that has persisted since 2014.

For many students, the contrast is clear. Business, Computing and other vocational subjects appear to offer more visible pathways into employment, while humanities degrees are often seen as less certain.

Why Students Are Choosing Differently

When tuition fees in England rose to £9,000 a year in 2012, now approaching £10,000, the calculation around university changed. A degree became a financial decision before it became an intellectual one.

Students and their families began asking different questions. Not, 'What do I want to study?' but, 'What will this be worth?'

'Mum, Dad, I want to study philosophy.'

The response, in many households, is familiar.

'What? And then what?'

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Successive governments reinforced the message. STEM subjects, vocational training and degrees with clear employment pathways were presented as the sensible option. Humanities, by implication, became viewed as a luxury or a risk.

UCAS's chief executive noted in 2020 that students were 'responding to economic cues'. A mature student at a London university put it more bluntly: 'People aren't choosing against literature or history. They're choosing against debt with no guaranteed exit.'

The rise of the creator economy has added another layer. For students watching marketing professionals, social media strategists and content creators build careers online, a Business or Digital Marketing degree can seem like a direct route into work. The destination feels visible. With humanities, it often does not.

Are Humanities Degrees Really Less Valuable?

This is where the picture becomes more complex.

Research from the British Academy shows that graduates in the arts, humanities and social sciences are just as likely to be employed as their STEM counterparts. They are equally resilient during economic downturns and more likely to move between sectors without wage penalties.

Before the pandemic, eight of the UK's ten fastest-growing sectors employed more humanities and social science graduates than those from any other discipline.

Major employers have also challenged the assumption that only vocational degrees lead to successful careers. PwC has said it recruits graduates from any discipline for most roles. BlackRock's chief operating officer has similarly argued that the firm increasingly values graduates who studied subjects such as History or English because of the skills they develop.

According to the Department for Education, the employment rate for UK graduates stood at 87.6% in 2024. While salary outcomes vary, the gap in employability between humanities and STEM graduates is narrower than public perception suggests.

The issue is not necessarily the reality, but the perception.

What The Future Looks Like

A student choosing between English Literature and Business Management in 2025 is not making that decision in isolation. They are doing so within a system that has spent years signalling that one option is safer than the other.

The evidence suggests that narrative is only part of the story. Yet data rarely travels as quickly as anxiety.

What is clear is that the shift appears structural rather than cyclical. Students moving towards Business, Computing and other career-focused subjects are unlikely to reverse course soon.

If the humanities are to regain ground, they may need to make a different case, one rooted not only in intellectual value but also in measurable career outcomes that resonate with a generation facing significant student debt.

The questions explored through literature, history and philosophy have not become less relevant. In an age shaped by artificial intelligence, misinformation and rapid cultural change, they may be more important than ever.

Whether universities can successfully communicate that value to the next generation may ultimately determine the future of the humanities in Britain.