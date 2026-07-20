According to a psychic, Travis Kelce will have a couple of false starts in coaching and leave real estate behind before finding his true post-NFL calling as a Hollywood producer. In an interview, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman laid out a specific career trajectory for the 36-year-old tight end, suggesting a transition period with a few professional hiccups before he settles behind the camera.

To recall, the NFL star faced relentless retirement rumours since 2025 when he missed the postseason. Those whispers quietened when he signed a three-year, $54.7 million (£40.6 million) contract extension in March 2026. The deal keeps him under contract through the upcoming season, with options extending up to two additional years.

He recently married Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift, also 36, in a lavish New York City ceremony on July 3. This settled his personal life while his professional future remains hotly debated.

Travis Kelce NFL Retirement And Coaching Predictions

Kelce previously noted that he considered retirement earlier, only for his wife to talk him out of it before the plans materialised. Yet with the player approaching his 40s, a permanent exit is looming and will be something he needs to consider over the coming years. What he does next is the wild stuff of sports debate, but Honigman insists the tarot cards paint a clear picture of his next steps.

According to the reading, the transition away from sports will not be entirely smooth. Honigman suggests the athlete will try to remain connected to the game at first.

'After his retirement from football, the Tarot shows Travis will consider staying in the field as a coach or a pundit, but truly, he only likes to play, and after a couple of false starts, he will make his peace with leaving the football field behind him for good,' she explained.

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Following that sporting exit, he is predicted to follow a common path for ex-sporting stars by moving into property development. According to the reading, this venture will not hold his attention for long.

The celebrity psychic claimed he will try his hand at property development but (perhaps unsurprisingly for a professional athlete) the new career will quickly become a little boring for him.

It is at this point of professional boredom that a massive pivot allegedly occurs. Very unexpectedly, the psychic predicts he will start eyeing up the entertainment industry as a viable career. The tarot reader noted that this shift will surprise the sports world, even though he has already dabbled in showbiz.

Unexpected Hollywood Future Predicted For NFL Star

Such a transition to entertainment would hardly shock his hardcore fanbase. He recently filmed scenes alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 and famously took to the stage during his wife's Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium. However, the prediction places his true future firmly behind the cameras rather than in front of them.

'Travis would like to do something creative, although it won't be until around 2030 that he'll feel confident enough to start, and he will even surprise himself,' Honigman stated on behalf of OLBG.

She added that acting and performing will not be for him, except for a couple of sporadic cameo roles. Instead, he will reportedly enjoy his interactions with people in the arts, and will try his hand at producing and executive producing projects, movies and streaming events.

Naturally, forecasting the decisions of a man still actively playing requires a healthy dose of scepticism.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly. Interestingly, this detailed career map arrived just as Honigman also analysed Swift's trajectory over the next few years, noting her next tour is apparently already mapped out. Do tarot cards really hold the ultimate playbook for America's most famous couple?