Winning the World Cup is meant to be the easy part. For Lamine Yamal, the real test came seconds after the final whistle, in front of a phone camera he never saw.

A brief clip of the 19-year-old with his girlfriend, Inés García Santos, has racked up 17.4 million views on X and turned a moment of celebration into a source of controversy. García, who enjoyed the tournament alongside her friend and Yamal's family, was confident Spain would take home the championship because of her beau. 'We're going to win the World Cup, he's the best,' she said.

The 17.4 Million-View Clip That Sparked a Backlash

The footage shows García speaking to Yamal shortly after Spain's win over Argentina. She briefly touches his back and he appears to respond, before placing his phone in the bag she is holding and walking away, leaving her standing alone.

The clip quickly drew criticism online, with many viewers accusing Yamal of being inattentive towards his girlfriend. Comments ranged from questioning the relationship's sincerity to defending García outright, with several users suggesting she deserved better treatment.

However, the moment may amount to little more than a fleeting exchange rather than evidence of any rift. Other footage from the same celebrations shows the couple hugging and kissing, and photos captured García holding the World Cup trophy while Yamal sat behind her on the stadium steps, both appearing happy.

A handful of clips from a public celebration are not enough to draw firm conclusions about a couple's relationship. Until Yamal or García address the speculation directly, it is worth treating the backlash as exactly that: speculation rather than fact.

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لامين يامال على وشك الانفصال عن حبيبته إينيس غارسيا بعد أن كان يتجاهلها طوال الاحتفال بكأس العالم! pic.twitter.com/FV7JAx6dK5 — Qio | كيو (@QioHub) July 20, 2026

How Yamal and García Shut Down Breakup Rumours With Loved-Up Posts

Any doubts about tension between the pair were further undercut by what followed on social media. Yamal shared a carousel of celebratory photos on Instagram, including one showing him embracing García as they posed with the World Cup trophy amid confetti.

García posted her own version of the same moment, smiling as Yamal playfully stuck his tongue out. 'You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world 🤎,' she wrote alongside the post, originally shared in Spanish.

'te amo mi amor' ('I love you my love'), Yamal commented on his girlfriend's post.

The pair had also been photographed kissing during the trophy celebrations at New York New Jersey Stadium, dispelling speculations of any coldness between them.

Inside Yamal and García's Romance

García, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, has previously addressed how the couple met, dismissing viral rumours of a chance encounter in a shop where Yamal allegedly covered a declined card payment. Speaking to Hola!, she laughed off the story entirely.

'Here's the real story: 3, 2, 1... social media!' she said, adding that they had actually met online rather than through any dramatic first meeting.

García also revealed the relationship predates public assumption by some margin. 'People started seeing us together when we went to Greece,' she said, referring to an April 2026 trip that first drew attention. 'I've known Lamine for a lot longer than that. Not quite three years, but a good deal more months than people realise, even now.'

The timeline places the start of their relationship close to, or even before, Yamal's confirmed split from Argentine singer Nicki Nicole in November 2025, a detail that sent fans scrambling to reassess the couple's history.