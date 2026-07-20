Tom Brady asked WWE for a storyline with Logan Paul before slapping him at Fanatics Fest, fuelling suspicion that their much-discussed 'feud' is more performance than personal grudge.

Before delivering the widely shared slap to the internet personality on Friday, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted he was waiting for a scripted angle. 'I need to get an invite.

I've been waiting for Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix,' Brady said, signalling an interest in stepping into sports entertainment.

Months of public bickering have followed, which many observers suspected were manufactured for entertainment value. For context, the rivalry initially ignited during the off-season when the pair traded verbal jabs during a promotional flag football event, which later developed into social media exchanges and ringside appearances.

By admitting his desire to follow the path of his former team-mate Rob Gronkowski into sports entertainment, Brady has fuelled speculation that this hostility could serve as a springboard to showcase his remaining athleticism in a different arena.

The Origins of Tom Brady's 'Feud' With Logan Paul

To trace the roots of this suspected set-up, the interactions began in February 2026 when Brady appeared on Paul's podcast, 'Impaulsive'. The quarterback downplayed the wrestling star's athleticism ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia, noting that whilst he loved WWE, real football was true competition.

This prompted a backlash from wrestlers defending their industry on social media. Paul reacted by offering a purse of £780,000 ($1,000,000) to fight any NFL player, leading to a cancelled boxing match with Le'Veon Bell.

The narrative expanded in March 2026 when former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the discussion during an interview with Kay Adams. Gronkowski criticised Paul for backing out of the Bell fight, labelling the withdrawal as the 'biggest crap of all time.'

After Paul previously challenged the tight end, Gronkowski publicly stated that he would 'whoop his ass.' At the Saudi Arabia event, the competition lacked incident, apart from Brady throwing a football into Paul's midsection. Though Paul confronted the quarterback, Brady simply smiled, indicating that the exchange was playful.

How the Brady–Paul Storyline Defied Injury Timelines

Following a period of silence, the apparent tension resurfaced in July 2026 during Fanatics Fest. Paul claimed that the slap from Brady occurred because he had been roasting the quarterback over the flag football results.

Brady then commented on X, stating, 'I tried America...will try again next time I see this nerd.' The back-and-forth continued two days later at MetLife Stadium during the 2026 World Cup final, where video footage captured the two men exchanging middle fingers.

The situation developed further when Jake Paul publicly warned that the former quarterback 'needs to keep his head on a swivel.'

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Despite these public exchanges, the logistics of a potential WWE match are affected by medical considerations.

Paul announced on Instagram that he suffered a torn triceps in late May, setting out a six-month recovery timeline that would prevent a ring return until late November, unless the injury itself is part of the wrestling narrative.

If the organisation proceeds with a match at SummerSlam in August, it appears likely that Brady would use a surrogate performer like Gronkowski to handle most of the physical action.

It is not yet clear whether the former quarterback will step between the ropes himself or remain at a distance.