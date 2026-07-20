Just when fans thought Tyland Lannister had died in the flames and chaos of the Battle of the Gullet, 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, Episode 5 revealed one of its biggest twists yet: the supposedly fallen Lannister adviser is alive, and back at King Aegon II's side.

The revelation has prompted debate among viewers, with many questioning how Tyland managed to survive one of the bloodiest naval clashes in the Dance of the Dragons. Others are asking whether his storyline will now continue to move away from George R.R. Martin's original text.

Tyland's Return After the Battle of the Gullet

'House of the Dragon' Season 3, Episode 5 shows Tyland reuniting with Larys Strong and the badly injured King Aegon II after previously appearing to perish during the Battle of the Gullet.

His survival comes as a surprise because viewers last saw him thrown overboard during the chaos of the naval engagement, which led many to assume he had drowned or been killed.

Instead, the series shows Tyland making his way back to the surviving Green loyalists, carrying one crucial advantage: he is the only person who knows where the Crown's hidden gold has been stashed. That knowledge immediately makes him one of the most important figures remaining on Aegon's side as the war enters its next phase.

How Did Tyland Lannister Survive the Gullet?

The simple answer is that the show does not fully explain it.

Rather than depicting Tyland's escape, Episode 5 leaves viewers to infer that he somehow survived being thrown into the sea and eventually reached safety.

Considering the Battle of the Gullet involved burning ships, dragons and collapsing fleets, some fans have questioned whether the survival stretches credibility.

Others argue the omission is deliberate. 'House of the Dragon' often skips portions of characters' journeys between episodes, allowing later revelations to change what audiences believed had happened.

A Major Departure From 'Fire and Blood'

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Tyland's survival is also notable because it represents another clear deviation from George R.R. Martin's 'Fire and Blood'.

In the novel, Tyland never disappears after the Battle of the Gullet. Instead, he remains in King's Landing, where he is later captured after Rhaenyra Targaryen seizes the city.

He endures torture that leaves him blinded and permanently disfigured before eventually serving as Hand of the King under Aegon III, earning the nickname 'The Hooded Hand.'

By sending Tyland overboard and then revealing him alive several episodes later, HBO has set him on a different path, at least for now.

Why Tyland's Survival Matters for the Greens

Tyland's return changes more than just expectations about who lived and died at sea.

With the Greens scattered after heavy military losses, he represents both political experience and access to money. His knowledge of the Crown's hidden treasury could determine whether Aegon II can continue financing his war against Rhaenyra, giving him added importance after his escape.

The reveal also keeps audiences unsure about how closely the television adaptation will continue to follow Martin's source material.

Whether HBO eventually brings Tyland back toward his book storyline, or continues along an original route, remains one of the season's unanswered questions.

For now, surviving the Battle of the Gullet has turned Tyland Lannister from a presumed casualty into one of the key supporting players left in the Dance of the Dragons.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3, Episode 5 is currently streaming on Sky Atlantic HD.