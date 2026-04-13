Donald Trump shared an image depicting himself with imagery associated with Jesus, prompting accusations of blasphemy and drawing criticism from across the political spectrum.

The image, widely circulated online, appeared to place Trump in a Christ-like role, which many observers found offensive, particularly given the timing around religious observances. The backlash intensified due to the broader context of Trump's ongoing criticism of the Pope, creating a moment that quickly escalated beyond a single social media post.

Trump's Remarks About the Pope

The controversy did not begin with the image alone. Trump had earlier launched a series of sharp remarks aimed at Pope Leo, criticising his stance on global issues such as conflict, crime, and foreign policy.

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In public comments and online posts, Trump described the Pope as 'weak on crime' and questioned his approach to international affairs. He also referenced disagreements over geopolitical tensions, suggesting that religious leadership should align more closely with his own political views.

These remarks drew attention not only for their tone but also for the unusual nature of a political leader openly challenging a religious figure in such direct terms. Critics argued that the comments blurred the line between political debate and religious criticism, setting the stage for the reaction that followed.

Blasphemy Accusations

The situation escalated dramatically when Trump shared the now widely discussed image portraying himself in a Christ-like setting. The visual, believed to be digitally generated, showed him surrounded by symbolic figures, leading many to interpret it as an attempt to associate himself with religious authority.

Online commentators reacted quickly, with some describing the post as inappropriate and others calling it outright blasphemous. The imagery, combined with Trump's earlier criticism of the Pope, created a narrative that he was positioning himself in contrast to traditional religious leadership.

The reaction was particularly strong among religious groups, where such imagery is often treated with deep sensitivity. For many, the issue was not just political but spiritual, amplifying the intensity of the response.

Marjorie Greene's Strong Reaction

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a figure often seen as a staunch supporter of Trump, criticised the image and described it in deeply religious terms, even using the word 'Antichrist' to express her disapproval.

Her comments highlighted a growing tension within political circles, where loyalty is being tested by actions that cross into sensitive cultural and religious territory. Greene also pointed to the timing of the post, suggesting it made the situation more offensive to those observing religious traditions.

It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit. https://t.co/Lqd9GkBPmO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 13, 2026

The reaction from Greene stood out because it broke from the usual pattern of unified support, signalling that the controversy had reached a level where even close allies felt compelled to respond.

The episode underscores how quickly political messaging can intersect with religious belief, especially in a highly polarised environment. Trump's remarks about the Pope and the subsequent image have created a moment that goes beyond standard political debate.

While supporters may view the post as symbolic or provocative expression, critics see it as crossing a line into disrespect. The combination of strong language, religious imagery, and internal political criticism has ensured that the story continues to dominate conversation.