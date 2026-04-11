Pope Leo XIV has issued a fresh warning about Donald Trump and the widening Middle East conflict, saying anyone who claims to follow Christ cannot stand with those who 'once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,' as the U.S. president's two-week ceasefire deal with Iran began to look shaky across the region.

The news followed days of renewed strain around the truce Trump had announced between Washington and Tehran, with Israel stepping up airstrikes on what it said were Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Pope had already made clear he was no admirer of the war, having criticised Trump more than once during the six-week conflict and calling it on Tuesday an 'unjust war' that was 'not resolving anything.'

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Pope Leo XIV and Donald Trump Move Towards Another Collision

Leo's latest intervention was pointed, though not quite explicit. He did not name Trump, the United States or any specific government in the passage that drew the most attention, which means the suggestion that he was saying Jesus is not on Trump's side rests on interpretation rather than a direct naming, and should be treated with some caution.

Even so, the shape of the argument was unmistakable. 'God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,' the pontiff said.

Pope Leo message for Trump👇



“Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”



“Even though you make many prayers, God will not listen: your hands are full of blood.” pic.twitter.com/Qt5MEK5jp2 — Justice For Hedgehogs 🦔⚖️🇺🇸 (@LakeLouise1988) April 4, 2026

He went on to add that 'military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples.' The choice of words matters because it lands at a moment when the White House tried to present the ceasefire as proof that pressure works. Leo, by contrast, appears to be making a harder and rather more uncomfortable case. Bombs do not produce peace, however polished the diplomatic language around them may be.

The Pope has been one of the most consistent moral critics of the conflict in recent weeks. His tone has varied, but the direction has not. He has framed the war less as a strategic contest than as a failure of conscience, which is not the kind of criticism Trump can easily brush off as routine geopolitical noise.

Donald Trump Faces Fresh Pope Leo XIV Pressure Over Truce

The timing is awkward for the president. Trump's two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran was already under strain after the latest Israeli strikes in Lebanon, and tensions between Washington and Tehran appeared to remain high despite the temporary halt in open escalation.

Not a single European leader had the courage to condemn Donald Trump’s genocidal statements.



Pope Leo XIV on Donald Trump’ genocidal threat to destroy Iran’s civilisation:



“This is truly not acceptable. Here there are certainly questions of international law, but even more… https://t.co/9yYwob7fjb pic.twitter.com/LjLPF9xNou — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) April 7, 2026

Trump has also accused Iran of doing a 'poor job' of complying with U.S. conditions, a remark that hardly suggested trust had broken out behind the scenes. Tehran, meanwhile, has maintained its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, even after Trump administration officials said negotiations had helped reopen the vital shipping route.

Taken together, it leaves the truce looking less like a settlement than a pause nobody fully believes in. Vice President JD Vance is now expected to carry much of the burden. He is scheduled to meet Iranian delegations in Pakistan on Saturday in an effort to negotiate a permanent end to the war with Tehran, which enters its seventh week this weekend. Before leaving for Islamabad on Friday, Vance struck a tone that mixed optimism with suspicion.

'We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's gonna be positive. We'll, of course, see,' he told reporters before boarding Air Force Two. He also warned Iran not to 'play us' as he tried to close out a war he has, by the account in the source material, supported reluctantly.

That leaves an odd and revealing split at the top of the Western response. Washington is talking about leverage, conditions and negotiation windows. Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV is talking about war as a moral dead end. Trump may prefer the language of deals, but the Pope's criticism cuts in a different direction entirely, pressing on the question every wartime leader eventually faces when the airstrikes keep flying and the promised calm still has not arrived.